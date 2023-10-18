To celebrate 100 years of Disney, the ballroom was transformed and the pro dancers opened the show with a routine to hit song We Don't Talk About Bruno from the animated movie Encanto.

Read more:

Following the performance, the contestants kicked off with their very own themed dances, but sadly it just wasn't meant to be for one pair.

Former NFL star Adrian Peterson and his professional dance partner Britt Stewart became the fourth couple to be eliminated after failing to impress with their Viennese waltz set to Baby Mine from the film Dumbo.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"This journey was amazing, and (Britt) was a heck of a coach," the athlete said after being eliminated. "We had our ups and downs but you really pushed me and brought the best out of me."

Adrian's exit follows model and TV presenter Tyson Beckford, who exited the dance floor in Week 3. Before that, Jamie Lynn Spears became the second contestant to be sent home after scoring just 16 out of 30 for her cha-cha.

Comedian Matt Walsh and Koko Iwasaki were the first pair to leave the competition.

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8pm ET/PT on ABC and Disney Plus in the US. You can sign up to Disney Plus here.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe nowand celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.