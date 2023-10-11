Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov were next and found themselves in joint first place on the leaderboard alongside Mraz and Karagach. It comes after their Samba to You Can’t Hurry Love by The Supremes.

Sadly, it was the end of the road for one of the contestants in the Dancing with the Stars 2023 line-up, as model and actor Tyson Beckford was eliminated.

Read more:

Along with his partner Jenna Johnson, Tyson performed a Foxtrot to Master Blaster (Jammin') by Stevie Wonder. He managed to score just 20 out of 40, as Michael Strahan filled in as new judge, alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

Alfonso Ribeiro with Tyson Beckford and Jenna Johnson on Dancing with the Stars Getty Images

“It’s been good, I learned a lot of things that I can take into the real world, so I had a good time," Beckford said after being eliminated.

His exit follows Jamie Lynn Spears, who exited the competition in Week 2, after failing to impress with her Cha Cha.

Despite improving from Week 1 – as Tonioli told her, "You came out of your shell... you entertained and connected" – it just wasn't enough to keep Jamie in the competition.

The week before, comedian Matt Walsh and Koko Iwasaki became the first pair to be eliminated from the ABC dancing show.

"I would ask the judges to rewatch that dance sometime," the 37-year-old joked after being eliminated.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8pm ET/PT on ABC and Disney Plus in the US. You can sign up to Disney Plus here.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.