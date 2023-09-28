It saw all 14 celebs in the Dancing with the Stars 2023 line-up take to the floor with their professional dance partners. Following their performances, they were scored by the judging panel including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who left Dancing with the Stars 2023? First celebrity eliminated revealed

While Charity Lawson and her pro partner Artem Chigvintsev finished at the top of the leaderboard with a score of 22 points, the same couldn't be said for the likes of Tyson Beckford and Jenna Johnson, Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold, and Matt Walsh and Koko Iwasaki, who scored just 12 points.

The three couples with the lowest scores were then called back to prove why they deserved to be in the competition.

In the end, it was decided that Matt Walsh and Koko Iwasaki would be going home.

Before leaving the dance floor, Matt, 37, joked about his cha-cha-cha, saying: "I would ask the judges to rewatch that dance sometime."

Matt Walsh and Koko Iwasaki on Dancing with the Stars. Getty Images

Ahead of season 32, it was unclear whether the show would go ahead due to the writers strike.

Striking WGA writers picketed rehearsals, targeting comedian Matt, and actresses Alyson Hannigan and Mira Sorvino.

As a result, Walsh temporarily bowed out of the competition until Sunday's tentative agreement between the WGA and the AMPTP, which gave him the okay to dance.

However, it seems the time out may have set him back a little bit with rehearsals.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.