With the US dancing competition making its return to ABC and Disney Plus on Tuesday 26th September, here's everything you need to know about the Dancing with the Stars 2023 contestants.

Dancing With the Stars 2023 celebrity line-up

Tyson Beckford

Tyson Beckford for Dancing with the Stars. Andrew Eccles/ABC via Getty Images

Age: 52

Job: Model

Instagram: @tysonbeckford

Tyson Beckford is best known as a Ralph Lauren Polo model. Alongside his modelling career, Beckford has appeared in a string of TV shows and movies including America's Next Top Model, Make Me a Supermodel and Zoolander.

Xochitl Gomez

Xochitl Gomez for Dancing with the Stars. Andrew Eccles/ABC via Getty Images

Age: 17

Job: Actress

Instagram: @_xochitl.gomez

At just 17 years old, Xochitl Gomez has starred in the MCU as America Chavez. She made her debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. She has also starred in the TV series The Baby-Sitters Club and Raven's Home.

Alyson Hannigan

Alyson Hannigan for Dancing with the Stars. Andrew Eccles/ABC via Getty Images

Age: 49

Job: Actress

Instagram: @alysonhannigan

Many viewers will recognise Alyson Hannigan from her portrayal of Lily Aldrin in How I Met Your Mother. However, she had already made a name for herself in the acting world following her roles in American Pie as Michelle Flaherty and in Buffy the Vampire Slayer as Willow Rosenberg.

Harry Jowsey

Harry Jowsey for Dancing with the Stars. Andrew Eccles/ABC via Getty Images

Age: 26

Job: Reality TV star

Instagram: @harryjowsey

Harry Jowsey rose to fame after appearing in Netflix's Too Hot to Handle. He is now incredibly popular on social media and went on to star in another Netflix reality series, Perfect Match.

Charity Lawson

Charity Lawson for Dancing with the Stars. Andrew Eccles/ABC via Getty Images

Age: 27

Job: Reality TV star

Instagram: @charitylawson

Charity Lawson was recently the lead in The Bachelorette. She fronted the series following her stint as a suitor on The Bachelor, in which she came fourth in.

Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix for Dancing with the Stars. Andrew Eccles/ABC via Getty Images

Age: 38

Job: Reality TV star

Instagram: @arianamadix

Ariana Madix is best known for being a cast member on Vanderpump Rules. She has starred on the series since 2013 and has also appeared on other shows including Love Island USA and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Jason Mraz

Jason Mraz for Dancing with the Stars. Andrew Eccles/ABC via Getty Images

Age: 46

Job: Singer

Instagram: @jason_mraz

Jason Mraz is a Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter, best known for his song I'm Yours, amongst many others.

Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson for Dancing with the Stars. Andrew Eccles/ABC via Getty Images

Age: 38

Job: NFL All-Star

Instagram: @adrianpeterson

Adrian Peterson is best known for being a running-back during his American football career. He was drafted into the NFL by the Minnesota Vikings in 2007 and was recently part of the Seattle Seahawks squad.

Lele Pons

Lele Pons for Dancing with the Stars. Andrew Eccles/ABC via Getty Images

Age: 27

Job: Social media star and singer

Instagram: @lelepons

Lele Pons rose to fame through Vine and now has over 60 million followers across her social media platforms. She also makes music and has released several singles over the years.

Mira Sorvino

Mira Sorvino for Dancing with the Stars. Andrew Eccles/ABC via Getty Images

Age: 55

Job: Actress

Instagram: @mirasorvino

Mira Sorvino is an actress, best known for her role in Mighty Aphrodite, in which she won the Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress following her performance.

Over the years she has starred in Look Away, Mimic and Romy and Michele's High School Reunion.

Jamie Lynn Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears for Dancing with the Stars. Andrew Eccles/ABC via Getty Images

Age: 32

Job: Actress

Instagram: @jamielynnspears

Jamie Lynn Spears rose to fame following her role in Nickelodeon's Zoey 101. Since then, she has starred in Netflix's Sweet Magnolias and Zoey 102. She is also the younger sister of singer Britney Spears.

Mauricio Umansky

Mauricio Umansky for Dancing with the Stars. Andrew Eccles/ABC via Getty Images

Age: 53

Job: Real estate mogul

Instagram: @mumansky18

Mauricio Umansky is best known for appearing on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alongside his wife Kyle Richards. He has also starred in Netflix's Buying Beverly Hills, which is centred around his brokerage, The Agency.

Matt Walsh

Matt Walsh for Dancing with the Stars. Andrew Eccles/ABC via Getty Images

Age: 58

Job: Comedian and actor

Instagram: @mrmattwalsh

Comedian and actor Matt Walsh has starred in a number of films, making audiences laugh over the years. Viewers will recognise him from the movies Step Brothers, The Hangover and The Do-Over.

Barry Williams

Barry Williams for Dancing with the Stars. Andrew Eccles/ABC via Getty Images

Age: 68

Job: Actor

Instagram: N/A

Barry Williams is best known for his role as Greg Brady on The Brady Bunch. He has reprised his role in various Brady Bunch related projects including The Brady Bunch Hour and The Brady Bunch Movie.

