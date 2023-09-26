Dancing With the Stars 2023 line-up: Full list of celebrities
The 32nd season kicks off on Tuesday 26th September.
Just as Strictly Come Dancing kicks off with full force in the UK, our friends across the ponds are getting their dose of the ballroom with the return of Dancing with the Stars.
As it embarks on its 32nd season, 14 famous faces will attempt to prove they have what it takes to win the coveted Mirrorball trophy.
With the US dancing competition making its return to ABC and Disney Plus on Tuesday 26th September, here's everything you need to know about the Dancing with the Stars 2023 contestants.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Dancing With the Stars 2023 celebrity line-up
Tyson Beckford
Age: 52
Job: Model
Instagram: @tysonbeckford
Tyson Beckford is best known as a Ralph Lauren Polo model. Alongside his modelling career, Beckford has appeared in a string of TV shows and movies including America's Next Top Model, Make Me a Supermodel and Zoolander.
Xochitl Gomez
Age: 17
Job: Actress
Instagram: @_xochitl.gomez
At just 17 years old, Xochitl Gomez has starred in the MCU as America Chavez. She made her debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. She has also starred in the TV series The Baby-Sitters Club and Raven's Home.
Alyson Hannigan
Age: 49
Job: Actress
Instagram: @alysonhannigan
Many viewers will recognise Alyson Hannigan from her portrayal of Lily Aldrin in How I Met Your Mother. However, she had already made a name for herself in the acting world following her roles in American Pie as Michelle Flaherty and in Buffy the Vampire Slayer as Willow Rosenberg.
Harry Jowsey
Age: 26
Job: Reality TV star
Instagram: @harryjowsey
Harry Jowsey rose to fame after appearing in Netflix's Too Hot to Handle. He is now incredibly popular on social media and went on to star in another Netflix reality series, Perfect Match.
Charity Lawson
Age: 27
Job: Reality TV star
Instagram: @charitylawson
Charity Lawson was recently the lead in The Bachelorette. She fronted the series following her stint as a suitor on The Bachelor, in which she came fourth in.
Ariana Madix
Age: 38
Job: Reality TV star
Instagram: @arianamadix
Ariana Madix is best known for being a cast member on Vanderpump Rules. She has starred on the series since 2013 and has also appeared on other shows including Love Island USA and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Jason Mraz
Age: 46
Job: Singer
Instagram: @jason_mraz
Jason Mraz is a Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter, best known for his song I'm Yours, amongst many others.
Adrian Peterson
Age: 38
Job: NFL All-Star
Instagram: @adrianpeterson
Adrian Peterson is best known for being a running-back during his American football career. He was drafted into the NFL by the Minnesota Vikings in 2007 and was recently part of the Seattle Seahawks squad.
Lele Pons
Age: 27
Job: Social media star and singer
Instagram: @lelepons
Lele Pons rose to fame through Vine and now has over 60 million followers across her social media platforms. She also makes music and has released several singles over the years.
Mira Sorvino
Age: 55
Job: Actress
Instagram: @mirasorvino
Mira Sorvino is an actress, best known for her role in Mighty Aphrodite, in which she won the Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress following her performance.
Over the years she has starred in Look Away, Mimic and Romy and Michele's High School Reunion.
Jamie Lynn Spears
Age: 32
Job: Actress
Instagram: @jamielynnspears
Jamie Lynn Spears rose to fame following her role in Nickelodeon's Zoey 101. Since then, she has starred in Netflix's Sweet Magnolias and Zoey 102. She is also the younger sister of singer Britney Spears.
Mauricio Umansky
Age: 53
Job: Real estate mogul
Instagram: @mumansky18
Mauricio Umansky is best known for appearing on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alongside his wife Kyle Richards. He has also starred in Netflix's Buying Beverly Hills, which is centred around his brokerage, The Agency.
Matt Walsh
Age: 58
Job: Comedian and actor
Instagram: @mrmattwalsh
Comedian and actor Matt Walsh has starred in a number of films, making audiences laugh over the years. Viewers will recognise him from the movies Step Brothers, The Hangover and The Do-Over.
Barry Williams
Age: 68
Job: Actor
Instagram: N/A
Barry Williams is best known for his role as Greg Brady on The Brady Bunch. He has reprised his role in various Brady Bunch related projects including The Brady Bunch Hour and The Brady Bunch Movie.
If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.