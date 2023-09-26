Just as Strictly Come Dancing kicks off with full force in the UK, our friends across the ponds are getting their dose of the ballroom with the return of Dancing with the Stars.

Advertisement

As it embarks on its 32nd season, 14 famous faces will attempt to prove they have what it takes to win the coveted Mirrorball trophy.

With the US dancing competition making its return to ABC and Disney Plus on Tuesday 26th September, here's everything you need to know about the Dancing with the Stars 2023 contestants.

Dancing With the Stars 2023 celebrity line-up

Tyson Beckford

ABC's Dancing With The Stars stars Tyson Beckford.
Tyson Beckford for Dancing with the Stars. Andrew Eccles/ABC via Getty Images

Age: 52

Job: Model

Instagram: @tysonbeckford

Tyson Beckford is best known as a Ralph Lauren Polo model. Alongside his modelling career, Beckford has appeared in a string of TV shows and movies including America's Next Top Model, Make Me a Supermodel and Zoolander.

Xochitl Gomez

ABC's Dancing With The Stars stars Xochitl Gomez.
Xochitl Gomez for Dancing with the Stars. Andrew Eccles/ABC via Getty Images

Age: 17

Job: Actress

Instagram: @_xochitl.gomez

At just 17 years old, Xochitl Gomez has starred in the MCU as America Chavez. She made her debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. She has also starred in the TV series The Baby-Sitters Club and Raven's Home.

Alyson Hannigan

ABC's Dancing With The Stars stars Alyson Hannigan.
Alyson Hannigan for Dancing with the Stars. Andrew Eccles/ABC via Getty Images

Age: 49

Job: Actress

Instagram: @alysonhannigan

Many viewers will recognise Alyson Hannigan from her portrayal of Lily Aldrin in How I Met Your Mother. However, she had already made a name for herself in the acting world following her roles in American Pie as Michelle Flaherty and in Buffy the Vampire Slayer as Willow Rosenberg.

Harry Jowsey

ABC's Dancing With The Stars stars Harry Jowsey.
Harry Jowsey for Dancing with the Stars. Andrew Eccles/ABC via Getty Images

Age: 26

Job: Reality TV star

Instagram: @harryjowsey

Harry Jowsey rose to fame after appearing in Netflix's Too Hot to Handle. He is now incredibly popular on social media and went on to star in another Netflix reality series, Perfect Match.

Charity Lawson

ABC's Dancing With The Stars stars Charity Lawson.
Charity Lawson for Dancing with the Stars. Andrew Eccles/ABC via Getty Images

Age: 27

Job: Reality TV star

Instagram: @charitylawson

Charity Lawson was recently the lead in The Bachelorette. She fronted the series following her stint as a suitor on The Bachelor, in which she came fourth in.

Ariana Madix

ABC's Dancing With The Stars stars Ariana Maddix
Ariana Madix for Dancing with the Stars. Andrew Eccles/ABC via Getty Images

Age: 38

Job: Reality TV star

Instagram: @arianamadix

Ariana Madix is best known for being a cast member on Vanderpump Rules. She has starred on the series since 2013 and has also appeared on other shows including Love Island USA and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Jason Mraz

ABC's Dancing With The Stars stars Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz for Dancing with the Stars. Andrew Eccles/ABC via Getty Images

Age: 46

Job: Singer

Instagram: @jason_mraz

Jason Mraz is a Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter, best known for his song I'm Yours, amongst many others.

Adrian Peterson

ABC's Dancing With The Stars stars Adrian Peterson
Adrian Peterson for Dancing with the Stars. Andrew Eccles/ABC via Getty Images

Age: 38

Job: NFL All-Star

Instagram: @adrianpeterson

Adrian Peterson is best known for being a running-back during his American football career. He was drafted into the NFL by the Minnesota Vikings in 2007 and was recently part of the Seattle Seahawks squad.

Lele Pons

ABC's Dancing With The Stars stars Lele Pons
Lele Pons for Dancing with the Stars. Andrew Eccles/ABC via Getty Images

Age: 27

Job: Social media star and singer

Instagram: @lelepons

Lele Pons rose to fame through Vine and now has over 60 million followers across her social media platforms. She also makes music and has released several singles over the years.

Mira Sorvino

ABC's Dancing With The Stars stars Mira Sorvino
Mira Sorvino for Dancing with the Stars. Andrew Eccles/ABC via Getty Images

Age: 55

Job: Actress

Instagram: @mirasorvino

Mira Sorvino is an actress, best known for her role in Mighty Aphrodite, in which she won the Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress following her performance.

Over the years she has starred in Look Away, Mimic and Romy and Michele's High School Reunion.

Jamie Lynn Spears

ABC's Dancing With The Stars stars Jamie Lynn Spears
Jamie Lynn Spears for Dancing with the Stars. Andrew Eccles/ABC via Getty Images

Age: 32

Job: Actress

Instagram: @jamielynnspears

Jamie Lynn Spears rose to fame following her role in Nickelodeon's Zoey 101. Since then, she has starred in Netflix's Sweet Magnolias and Zoey 102. She is also the younger sister of singer Britney Spears.

Mauricio Umansky

ABC's Dancing With The Stars stars Mauricio Umansky
Mauricio Umansky for Dancing with the Stars. Andrew Eccles/ABC via Getty Images

Age: 53

Job: Real estate mogul

Instagram: @mumansky18

Mauricio Umansky is best known for appearing on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alongside his wife Kyle Richards. He has also starred in Netflix's Buying Beverly Hills, which is centred around his brokerage, The Agency.

Matt Walsh

ABC's Dancing With The Stars stars Matt Walsh
Matt Walsh for Dancing with the Stars. Andrew Eccles/ABC via Getty Images

Age: 58

Job: Comedian and actor

Instagram: @mrmattwalsh

Comedian and actor Matt Walsh has starred in a number of films, making audiences laugh over the years. Viewers will recognise him from the movies Step Brothers, The Hangover and The Do-Over.

Barry Williams

ABC's Dancing With The Stars stars Barry William
Barry Williams for Dancing with the Stars. Andrew Eccles/ABC via Getty Images

Age: 68

Job: Actor

Instagram: N/A

Barry Williams is best known for his role as Greg Brady on The Brady Bunch. He has reprised his role in various Brady Bunch related projects including The Brady Bunch Hour and The Brady Bunch Movie.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement