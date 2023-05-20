Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans crown the best episode of all time

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the finale episode , Chosen, airing, RadioTimes.com conducted a poll into the best ever episode of the fantasy series with more than 2,000 fans voting.

It’s a close call but Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans have crowned the best episode of all time – and it might not be the one you’re thinking.

The winner, with 22 per cent of the vote, is the musical episode, Once More, With Feeling (season 6, episode 7). The episode sees a demon cause the residents of Sunnydale break out into song at random moments, expressing hidden truths about their feelings.

Spike actor James Marsters recalled many cast members initially being concerned that a musical episode would “ruin their careers”.

“I think Sarah [Michelle Gellar] asked to juggle chainsaws rather than do the songs. She said, ‘That would be safer for my career, to cut a hand off’,” he exclusively told RadioTimes.com.

Disney+

However, he added that they all came round to it in the end and gave it their best shot, explaining: “There was a point at which everyone stopped fighting it and even though we were sure we were about to go down in flames, we decided to go down swinging and we decided to try our best anyway. I was so proud of us. And we got to work. So I think that for one episode, we spoiled Hollywood actors actually lived up to the theme of the show [‘Don’t give up.’].

Closely following Once More, With Feeling is Hush (season 4, episode 10), which received 20 per cent of the vote. Hush introduced one of the most terrifying villains of the whole series, The Gentlemen, who steal everyone’s voices – allowing for some incredible acting from the Buffy cast.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

And coming in third is The Body (season 5, episode 6), receiving 15 per cent of the vote. The episode saw Buffy lose her mother Joyce (Kristine Sutherland) and remains a masterclass in acting from Gellar.

You can see the full breakdown of votes below:

All seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer are available to stream now on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Join us on Thursday, 25th May for Radio Times Talks – Marvel vs. DC: who’s the king of superhero cinema?, an epic evening of fan debate featuring a panel of exciting guest speakers – get your free ticket now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.