How to watch every episode of Buffy on Disney+

For those who watched it the first time around, prepare to feel mighty old all of a sudden: Buffy The Vampire Slayer turns 24 this year. The hit ’90s / ’00s TV show may no longer be as fresh and edgy as it once was – but now it’s entered the exalted status of televisual classic. And the good news for fans – and fans-in-the-making – is that Buffy has found a home on Disney Plus, thanks to the launch of Star, a new channel within the service.

Advertisement

Thanks to the arrival of Star on Disney Plus, the streaming service’s content has doubled overnight. And alongside the family-friend material that’s already on Disney +, there’s now a roster of TV shows and films aimed at a more mature audience, including the brilliant Buffy.

On paper, the escapades of a teenager and her pals doing battle against the forces of darkness in a small American town sounds like pure trash. In reality, Buffy turned out to be an absurdly entertaining and thoroughly compelling coming-of-age saga – with just a few more stakes and spell books than you’d normally expect.

Here’s all that you need to know about how to watch Buffy online in the UK.

How to watch Buffy in the UK

Buffy is now available on Disney Plus thanks to the roll-out of Star as of 23rd February. There’s plenty more available that will entertain fans of ’90s paranormal cult classics (hey, it’s a genuine niche) – you’ll find every season of The X-Files is included on Star.

If you’d sooner skip signing up to Disney, you can always pick up Buffy on DVD instead. Buy the complete series boxset.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What is Buffy The Vampire Slayer about?

As the opening voiceover in early episodes recounts: “In every generation there is a Chosen One… she alone will stand against the vampires, the demons and the forces of darkness. She is the Slayer.”

In the year 1997, the burden of vampire slayer fell to Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), an all-American gal who stepped up to the task of protecting her hometown of Sunnydale against an influx of vampires, demons and other supernatural pests – and preventing the end of the world on more than one occasion.

Buffy was never alone in this task: she had help from her mentor/Watcher Giles (Anthony Head), witch/BFF Willow, smart mouth Xander and high-school bitch-turned-hero Cordelia. Buffy also had to contend with the smouldering advances of Angel, a vampire with a soul who pretty much set the blueprint for Hot Brooding Bloodsucker (and to whom Robert Pattinson owes a serious debt). There was also Spike, a bleach-haired punk vampire who was only intended to star in a few episodes, but was so well-received by fans he became a regular character.

Beneath all the occult stuff and the now-rickety SFX, Buffy was always a relatable story at heart. We get to watch Buffy deal with high-school issues and grow up, often painfully, into a wise, responsible woman. We watch her relationships with her friends and family change along the way. We watch her fall in love.

How many seasons of Buffy are there?

There are seven seasons of Buffy all in all, and in the interests of avoiding a controversy among fans, we won’t say which is best. (Season Five. It’s definitely Season Five.)

Buffy cast: Who stars in Buffy The Vampire Slayer?

Sarah Michelle Gellar headed up the cast as Buffy, while her friend Willow was played by Alyson Hannigan, best known outside of Buffy as the flute-wielding Michelle in the American Pie films.

Giles was played by Anthony Head, best known at that point for a series of Nescafe ads and becoming an unlikely sex symbol in the process. David Boreanaz played Angel, who got his own eponymous spin-off show which ran for five seasons. He was joined in this by Charisma Carpenter, who played Cordelia in both shows. James Marsters, owner of the sharpest cheekbones in this world or any other, played fan favourite Spike.

Advertisement

See what else you can watch with our Disney+ guide. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight or take a look at our best Netflix series guide.