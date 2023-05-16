Yep. Chosen, the episode that saw us say goodbye to the Slayer, first aired two decades ago – and we couldn't go without marking it in style by crowning the best Buffy episode of all time. We've shortlisted it down to 12 of the very finest episodes and stories across all seven seasons of the beloved fantasy series.

It's time to share some actually quite alarming news: it's almost been 20 years since the finale of Buffy the Vampire Slayer aired.

Is fan favourite Hush still your go-to? Does musical episode Once More, With Feeling top the list for you? Or do you love sobbing your heart out too much to let The Body pass you by? We want to know in the poll below.

Buffy, starring Sarah Michelle Gellar as the titular Slayer, first hit our screens in 1997, airing until 2003 and introducing us to iconic characters including Alyson Hannigan's Willow, James Marsters's Spike, and Anthony Head's Giles.

Not only was it a stellar show with epic performances from the actors, it was also groundbreaking in terms of female empowerment on TV and LGBTQ+ representation.

Read more:

While many have hoped for a reboot over the years, Gellar has made it clear that she wants to leave it as it stands.

She said: "I am very proud of the show that we created, and it doesn’t need to be done. We wrapped that up. I am all for them continuing the story, because there’s the story of female empowerment. I love the way the show was left: 'Every girl who has the power can have the power.'"

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The actress added: "It’s set up perfectly for someone else to have the power. But like I said, the metaphors of Buffy were the horrors of adolescence. I think I look young, but I am not an adolescent."

However, at least we've got seven seasons worth of Buffy goodness to look back on to celebrate such a big occasion!

All seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer are available to stream now on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Join us on Thursday, 25th May for Radio Times Talks – Marvel vs. DC: who's the king of superhero cinema?, an epic evening of fan debate featuring a panel of exciting guest speakers – get your free ticket now.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.