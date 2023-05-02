Following news that the Writers Guild of America is going on strike, Gaiman tweeted that as he is a member of the guild, he will be going on strike as well and may therefore "not be able to promote" Good Omens season 2 as he had hoped.

After almost four years of waiting, fan excitement for Good Omens season 2 is now at fever pitch and thankfully, creator Neil Gaiman has some good news regarding when we will all be able to see it.

When a fan tweeted that they support Gaiman and the Guild and can "wait for Good Omens or anything of the sort until writers are given their fair dues", Gaiman responded: "Good Omens season 2 will be out this summer. It's all done and dusted."

The summer release period mentioned by Gaiman tracks with what Prime Video previously teased in October, with a poster being released then alongside the announcement of a summer release.

The upcoming season is still currently shrouded in mystery, given that there is no second book from which Gaiman will be pulling the story.

Read more:

The creator previously teased of what to expect, saying: "In this season we get to have new adventures with old friends, to solve some extremely mysterious mysteries, and we encounter some entirely new humans (living, dead, and otherwise), angels, and demons.

"We were lucky in the first season to have so many outstanding actors taking part, so I took pleasure in inviting people back, wherever we could, some in the roles they played originally, some in new parts written just for them."

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

This season is set to be a family reunion for David Tennant, as he will be joined by both his son Ty Tennant and his father-in-law Peter Davison who have been cast in the upcoming instalment, as characters called Ennon and Alistair respectively.

It also may not be the last time we see Tennant's Crowley and Sheen's Aziraphale, as Gaiman has already hinted that a third season could be on the cards.

Good Omens season 1 is available to watch in full on Amazon Prime Video – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days.

Read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime, and find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.