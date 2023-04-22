Discussing the news that the Brecon Beacons are to be rebranded as Bannau Brycheiniog, Tennant crossed to a video clip of the show's "Welsh Coresspondent" to give the correct pronunciation, with it revealed to be Michael Sheen.

Fans of Good Omens and Staged got to witness an unexpected reunion last night, as Michael Sheen showed up on Have I Got News For You as it was being hosted by David Tennant.

After Sheen gave the correct pronunciation the teams had fun mocking Tennant, with Richard Osman saying: "He's very good isn't he, Michael Sheen".

Tennant said "he's alright", who which Osman said that "anything he does, he carries" and that he's got "such charisma". Paul Merton then called Sheen "the actor of his generation", with Lucy Beaumont asking Tennant whether people in Scotland like him "as much as people in Wales like him".

Osman then got one more dig in saying Sheen "can do comedy and drama which a lot of actors can't do." Merton then said Sheen "doesn't rely on props", to which Tennant said "oh, he does". Osman then retorted: "Hey, you're not a prop, come on!"

Barring any other surprise reunions, Tennant and Sheen will next be seen together in Good Omens season 2, which is set release this summer.

The new season is set to be a family affair for Tennant, as it was announced earlier this year that his son Ty Tennant and his father in law Peter Davison had also been cast in the series.

Meanwhile, Tennant will be seen later this year reprising his role as the Doctor in Doctor Who, playing a new 14th incarnation of the Time Lord.

He will appear alongside Catherine Tate, back as Donna Noble, in three 60th anniversary specials, before Ncuti Gatwa takes over as the Fifteenth Doctor for season 14.

Have I Got News for You continues on BBC One on Friday 28th April at 9pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

