Tennant will act as guest host for the eighth time in an episode scheduled to air on Friday 21st April, which will also feature Richard Osman and Lucy Beaumont as panellists.

With Have I Got News for You set to return to our screens on Friday 14th April, it has now been confirmed that David Tennant will be stepping into the guest host chair for the second episode in the new run.

The episode will follow on from the series premiere, which will feature guest host Charlie Brooker and panellists including actor and comedian Miles Jupp.

This will be the 65th season of the long-running panel show which has been airing since 1990, first on BBC Two and then on BBC One since 2000.

Tennant was most recently seen presenting Red Nose Day in March 2023, where he re-enacted his Fourteenth Doctor regeneration scene with Sir Lenny Henry.

Later this year, the star will be seen in the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials reprising his role as the Doctor alongside Catherine Tate's Donna, something which he previously said was "like being handed a very lovely present".

He continued: "It was joyous. It was great fun. It was a very happy joyous time on set 15 years ago, and returning to that could've been – might've felt awkward, it might have felt difficult. I might not have been able to run as fast...

"We had a lovely time. Russell T Davies is back running the show, it felt like we'd never been away... That's all you're getting!"

Tennant will also soon be seen in the second season of Prime Video series Good Omens alongside Michael Sheen, while it was recently announced he will star in Jilly Cooper adaptation Rivals for Disney Plus, alongside the likes of Aidan Turner, Danny Dyer and more.

Have I Got News for You returns to BBC One on Friday 14th April at 9pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

