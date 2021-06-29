Good Omens season 2 release date: Cast, trailer, plot for Neil Gaiman’s sequel

Prepare thyself – season two of Good Omens is happening, based on a sequel Neil Gaiman previously plotted with Terry Pratchett.

Advertisement

The show has announced a surprise second season over two years on from the show’s 2019 premiere, along with confirmation that iconic duo Michael Sheen and David Tennant would be back as everyone’s favourite angel-demon combo.

Season two had been up in the air for quite some time, as the show fully adapted the 1990 book and co-author Pratchett passed away in 2015.

However, it has since been revealed that Gaiman and Pratchett planned a sequel that was never written, which will now form the basis for this much-anticipated follow-up.

So prepare for another trip to Heaven and Hell – here’s everything we know about Good Omens season two.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Will there be a second season of Good Omens?

It’s official – Good Omens season two is happening, and most importantly Neil Gaiman is on board.

What glorious (and dangerous) trouble will our favorite angel and demon find themselves in this time? 😇😈 Good news! #GoodOmens is returning for Season 2 on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/cFJQMo0Vkj — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) June 29, 2021

The news was announced in June 2021 – over two years after the first season premiered – along with confirmation that David Tennant and Michael Sheen would be reprising their roles.

Gaiman, who is also set to serve as co-showrunner, explained: “It’s 31 years since Good Omens was published, which means it’s 32 years since Terry Pratchett and I lay in our respective beds in a Seattle hotel room at a World Fantasy Convention, and plotted the sequel.

“I got to use bits of the sequel in Good Omens, that’s where our angels came from. Terry’s not here any longer, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with Good Omens, and where the story went next. And now, thanks to BBC Studios and Amazon, I get to take it there.”

Gaiman had gone back and forth about whether or not a second season of the show might be a possibility, suggesting in March 2019, just before the first series aired, that there wouldn’t be another series after all.

“The lovely thing about Good Omens is it has a beginning, it has a middle, and it has an end,” he said at SXSW in Austin, Texas.

“Season one of Good Omens is Good Omens. It’s brilliant. It finishes. You have six episodes and we’re done. We won’t try to build in all these things to try to let it continue indefinitely.”

But more recently Gaiman seemed keen on the idea once again, exclusively telling RadioTimes.com that he “would love” to write more Good Omens in the future.

“I think it would be fair to say that there is nobody in the world who doesn’t want more Good Omens,” he said. “Right now, the challenges of creating more Good Omens are challenges of time and the world, not of willingness.

“I would love to write more Good Omens. I want Crowley and Aziraphale together doing stuff. Watching Michael and David in Staged gave me so much joy, and a sort of weird, proud, kind of semi-parental joy, because I was like, ‘These are my boys. I put them together. And look at that!’.

“It also made me go, you know, ‘I really need to do something to get more Good Omens to happen.’ Because, honestly, I need David back in his sunglasses, and I need Michael shaved and with white hair, being Aziraphale again.”

Good Omens season 2 release date

When season two was first announced in June 2021, Gaiman revealed via a post on his website that sets were already being built in Scotland and that filming would be taking place “soon”.

Season one of Good Omens was filmed over a six-month period between September 2017 and early March 2018, with the series eventually released on Amazon Prime in May 2019.

With season two once again being made up of six episodes, it’s feasible that we could see Good Omens season two by the end of 2022 – or at least by early 2023.

Good Omens season 2 cast

It was confirmed upon the announcement of season two that both Michael Sheen and David Tennant would be reprising their respective roles of angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley.

The iconic duo have since gone on to work together on lockdown comedy Staged, and announced their return in typically humorous style.

“Personally I’m against it, but the world isn’t going to just save itself, is it?” said Sheen. “If David and I can manage to not fall out too badly this time it may even have a chance of getting finished.”

Tennant added: “The return of Good Omens is great news for me, personally. As I get to work with Michael again, and I get to say Neil’s wonderful words once more. It’s probably less good for the universe as it almost certainly means there will be some fresh existential threat to its existence to deal with, but, you know – swings and roundabouts…”

There has not been any word on other returning cast members, but as a prequel focused on angels the celestial characters are much more likely to reappear – including Jon Hamm’s Archangel Gabriel and Frances McDormand as the voice of God.

Good Omens season 2 plot

Gaiman told RadioTimes.com in 2017 that his planned sequel with Pratchett was “about where the angels actually came from”, and that the extra angels in season one – including Jon Hamm’s Gabriel – were drawn from those plans.

It, therefore, seems that season two will be some sort of origin story – with Gaiman confirming on his website that “our story actually begins about five minutes before anyone had got around to saying ‘Let there be Light'”.

Gaiman also promised fans would have “the answers [they’ve] been hoping for” and teased some cryptic plot details also: “We are back in Soho, and all through time and space, solving a mystery, which starts with an angel wandering through Soho, with no memory.”

Fans had also speculated since season one that Crowley and Aziraphale could turn their electric chemistry into a romance – an idea that Gaiman seems open to.

The internet was abuzz with hopes the angel and demon could become “Ineffable Husbands” following the announcement of season two, with Gaiman replying to a fan query with a cryptic “wait and see”.

Wait and see. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) June 30, 2021

Advertisement

Good Omens is available to watch in full on Amazon Prime Video – read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime. Find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.