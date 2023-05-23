Doctor Who star Davison (who is Tennant's father-in-law) and House of the Dragon actor Ty (Tennant's son) will join the show in yet to be confirmed roles - but one fan made it clear to Gaiman that they weren't too happy about the family connection.

Neil Gaiman has defended casting actors Peter Davison and Ty Tennant in season 2 of Good Omens , which stars David Tennant as demon Crowley and Michael Sheen as angel Aziraphale.

Responding on Tumblr, Gaiman, who wrote Good Omens with Terry Pratchett, explained that Davison was offered the role, while Ty auditioned.

He said: "I thought we were lucky to get Peter Davidson [sic] in Good Omens 2. (He didn’t audition. We offered him the part, as I’ve been a fan of his since 1978, and All Creatures Great and Small. He crushes it, and is heartbreaking, funny, and still somehow the moral compass of the episode he’s in.)

"Ty Tennant auditioned, along with a number of other actors, and got the part because he did it best. (I didn’t know who his family was when we cast him. I just liked the audition tape.)"

Ty Tennant and father David Tennant. (Dave J Hogan/Getty Images) Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Gaiman pointed out that Tennant's mother-in-law, Sandra Dickinson, is also an actress, and was cast in The Sandman audiobook.

He went on to reference his recent revelation that actresses Georgia Tennant and Anna Lundberg, Tennant and Sheen's respective partners, were almost cast in season 2.

Gaiman added: "Anyway, I’m sorry you’re worried about Peter and Ty’s performances, although I promise you have nothing to worry about, and I’m sorry that you worry that our possibly casting Georgia and Anna in a hypothetical and not-yet actually a real thing Season 3 might make people think of Staged and make them not able to enjoy Good Omens any longer.

"(Had I known people were this easily shaken I wouldn’t have appeared in Staged either, in case my name at the front of Good Omens shattered the fragile illusion and revealed to people that the David Tennant and Michael Sheen who play Crowley and Aziraphale are actors.)."

He finished his answer by reflecting on the trolling he received when it was announced that Tennant and Sheen had been cast as Crowley and Aziraphale - and how quickly that stopped when people saw their performances.

Season 2 of Good Omens is set for release in July, and will pick up with our favourite angel and demon after they faced what was almost the end of the world in season 1.

Many cast members will return - but we're also set to see some stellar new faces join the fold.

