Naturally, thoughts have turned to the cast for the new upcoming season, with series creator Neil Gaiman being quizzed about any returning or new cast additions.

It's been a long wait for news of Good Omens season 2 and now, with a confirmed July release date on the cards, excitement for the series continues to build.

Over on his Tumblr, a fan asked whether Tennant's wife Georgia Tennant or co-star Michael Sheen's girlfriend Anna Lundberg, who also starred in the Tennant and Sheen-led Staged, would be in Good Omens season 2, to which he responded: "I’m afraid not. Anna was pregnant while we were shooting and being wisely away from people during Covid times."

He then continued: "Georgia was offered a part but didn’t take it for reasons that reflect incredibly well on her. (She did some research into history as she would have been playing a historical person, and told us that the part should go to an actress much older than herself. And we did the same research she did and realised that she was right.) If there is a season 3 then I would love to cast both of them."

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Anna Maxwell Martin played the role of Beelzebub in season 1, with Shelley Conn set to take over the role in the new series. As for Georgia Tennant, it really would've been a joyful family affair if she had taken the season 2 role, as her father Peter Davison and son Ty Tennant will be joining her husband David Tennant for the second season.

As of now, their roles remain a mystery but we do know that the new season will air in just over two months' time on 28th July 2023.

Read more:

Whether there will be a season 3 that Georgia Tennant can join her family in also remains a question mark at this point but Gaiman did state in 2022 that the idea "would be a hypothetical season 3" and that season 2 "would be how we would get there".

Michael Sheen and David Tennant of course return for season 2 as fan-favourite angel and demon duo Aziraphale and Crowley. The official synopsis for season 2 states that it delves into "storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley".

It continues: "Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London's Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery."

More like this

Good Omens season 2 will premiere on 28th July 2023 and season 1 is available to watch in full on Amazon Prime Video – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days.

Read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime, and find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Join us on Thursday, 25th May for Radio Times Talks – Marvel vs. DC: who's the king of superhero cinema?, an epic evening of fan debate featuring a panel of exciting guest speakers – get your free ticket now.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.