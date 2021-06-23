Insecure season 5 release date – how to watch Issa Rae’s comedy series

Emmy-nominated HBO series Insecure is returning for a fifth and final season, and anticipation is already building.

The show is the brainchild of American actress, Issa Rae, who plays a character called Issa Dee, “who struggles to navigate the tricky professional and personal terrain of Los Angeles along with her best friend Molly (Yvonne Orji).”

With the final episodes just around the corner, here’s what you need to know about the show.

Is there a release date for Insecure season 5?

Season five was officially announced in May 2020, and the new episodes are said to be “coming soon” to HBO and HBO Max in the USA.

HBO says the series will air later this year, and everything seems to be on track: in mid-June 2021, Issa Rae posted on Instagram that she’d just wrapped filming alongside “a chosen family of incredible creatives.” The show’s official account added, “That’s a wrap.”

How to watch Insecure in the UK

Sky previously aired season four in the UK, although past seasons are not currently available to stream as a box set (as of June 2021). A UK broadcaster for season five has not yet been confirmed.

Seasons 1-4 of Insecure are available to buy on Amazon Prime Video, as well as Google Play, Sky Store and other online outlets. Insecure is not available on Netflix.

Has Insecure been cancelled?

In January 2021, HBO announced that season five will be the final outing for Insecure – but apparently this was always the ultimate goal.

Issa Rae told Deadline: “Prentice [Penny, co-executive producer] and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept faith in us to see our vision through the end. We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience. I feel blessed beyond measure to bring our characters’ stories to an end, on-screen at least.”

Who is in the cast of Insecure?

Issa Rae stars as Issa Dee. Rae first rose to fame a decade ago as the creator and star of her YouTube web series Awkward Black Girl, and she also wrote a best-selling memoir in 2015 titled The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl. Her other acting and producing credits include The Black Lady Sketch Show, The Choir, The Lovebirds, Little, and The Hate U Give.

Yvonne Orji plays Issa’s best friend, Molly Carter. Orji has previously appeared in Jane the Virgin, A Black Lady Sketch Show and Night School.

Completing the cast are Jay Ellis playing Lawrence Walker, Natasha Rothwell as Kelli Prenny, Amanda Seales playing Tiffany DuBois, Alexander Hodge as Andrew, and Kendrick Sampson playing Nathan Campbell.

In previous seasons, stars have also included Lisa Joyce (Frieda), Y’lan Noel (Daniel King), Jean Elie (Ahmal) Dominique Perry (Tasha), Neil Brown Jr (Chad), Lil Rel Howery (Quentin), Sarunas J Jackson (Dro), Jasmine Kaur (Aparna), and Langston Kerman (Jared).

What is Insecure season 5 about?

Issa Rae co-created Insecure with Larry Wilmore. It’s loosely based on Rae’s previous online series, Awkward Black Girl, and follows Issa’s journey in LA – though love, life and friendship.

At the end of season four, Issa and Molly realised how much they needed each other’s friendship and made the first steps towards repairing their rift. Relationships-wise, things were going to pieces: Molly and Andrew (Alexander Hodge) broke up, while Issa had to decide what to do about her relationship with Lawrence (Jay Ellis) after he discovered that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant.

Let’s see how those storylines play out in season five!

Insecure season 5 trailer

There’s no season five trailer just yet, but we’ll update this page as soon as one arrives. In the meantime, take a look at this trailer for season four:

