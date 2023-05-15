Presenting the award for Features at Sunday night's ceremony , David Tennant and Catherine Tate took to the stage where they joked about the fact that Tennant has never been nominated for an award.

Among the jam-packed schedule of last night's BAFTA TV Awards , there was one bone of contention that has got many fans talking.

Tate joked and admitted that in her time onscreen, she's been nominated six times "and never won" but when she posed the question to Tennant, he simply said: "Never... none times, zero."

Tate made light of the fact, saying: "Still, I don't know what's worse – being nominated six times and never winning or never being nominated," to which Tennant nodded and agreed that it's the latter. "That's much much worse," he said.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Of course, the revelation has left many fans shocked at the fact that the fan-favourite actor has never received a BAFTA nomination. He has been nominated for BAFTA Scotland and Wales but not the main BAFTAs.

With recent standout performances in the likes of ITV true crime drama Des, Channel 4's Deadwater Fell, Around The World in 80 Days, it's safe to say that the internet and his adoring fans have been left confused at the fact.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to express their surprise that the former Doctor Who lead had never been up for a BAFTA, with one user writing: "HOW HAS THE LEGENDARY DAVID TENNANT NEVER BEEN NOMINATED FOR A BAFTA?? WHAT THE HECK??"

While another user tweeted: "It’s RIDICULOUS that David Tennant has never been nominated for a BAFTA. Easily one of the finest actors on television. #BAFTATVAwards".

Read more:

Tennant took over from Ninth Doctor Christopher Eccleston in 2005's The Parting of the Ways, which also starred Billie Piper (Rose Tyler) and John Barrowman (Jack Harkness).

His time as the Doctor was an iconic one, leading many fans to wonder just why he's never been up for a BAFTA. Tennant's tenure as the Time Lord came to an end during the 2010 New Year's Day episode, which saw Matt Smith taking over as the next Doctor.

Tennant is set to return as the Doctor in the upcoming 60th anniversary specials before Ncuti Gatwa takes over as the next iteration of the Time Lord. Tennant will be reunited with Tate who will be reprising her role as Donna, with Russell T Davies back as the new showrunner.

But even so, his backlog of filmography is so extensive that fans have been left no choice but to tweet about their confusion. Previous roles of Tennant's also obviously include the likes of Broadchurch, which he starred in alongside Olivia Colman, Good Omens and more recently, Litvinenko. One fan summed up their thoughts, tweeting: "Has David Tennant really never been nominated for a BAFTA? That’s absurd!"

More like this

Take a look at what else is on with our TV guide and Streaming Guide.

Join us on Thursday, 25th May for Radio Times Talks – Marvel vs. DC: who's the king of superhero cinema?, an epic evening of fan debate featuring a panel of exciting guest speakers – get your free ticket now.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.