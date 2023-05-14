The duo, who hosted proceedings from London's Royal Festival Hall, kicked off the show with a string of jokes about the discourse around the broadcaster and their fellow TV stars.

Comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Rangathan made a number of cheeky quips about the fierce debate which has surrounded the BBC recently as they hosted the BAFTA TV Awards 2023 .

Beckett said: “As we all know this year, there have been one or two issues with the subject of the BBC and balance."

He continued: “It’s not easy for comedians to host an award show on the BBC. We need to be funny. We need to be professional and also offer balanced views.

"This booking is perfect for balance," he added, referring to himself and Ranganathan.

“What an honour: I see a room filled with some of the hardest working and most talented people in TV all driven by a passion and a love for their craft.”

“Whereas I see a roomful of shark-eyed narcissists", Ranganathan added, before the pair said in unison: “Balance.”

Later, Beckett joked: “A few months back we were left hoping that The Traitors would be making a swift return to BBC One.

“Well that’s what some of the papers called the Match Of The Day presenters anyway."

As the crowd reacted to the dig, he asked Ranganathan: “Are we edgy? I think we might be edgy!”

Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett for the BAFTA TV Awards. BAFTA/Rachell Smith

Gary Lineker was briefly suspended as presenter of Match Of The Day back in March after criticising the government’s asylum policy and later returned to air after BBC colleagues boycotted the broadcaster’s football coverage.

Elsewhere, Beckett gestured to Imelda Staunton, whose performance as the Queen in The Crown earned her a leading actress BAFTA nomination, and said: “She’s nominated for her performance in The Crown.

“Apparently, Holly and Phil got to watch that a couple of days before everybody else. A little bit of edge for you, early doors," he quipped.

The This Morning hosts faced backlash on social media back in September 2022 after they saw the Queen lying in state without taking part in the public queue.

They later insisted they would "never jump a queue" and were there "strictly for the purpose of reporting on the event”.

