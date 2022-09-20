The pair were spotted in the hall despite having not been part of the queue to file past Her Majesty The Queen 's coffin, with social media users reacting angrily and accusing them of queue jumping.

This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have addressed the online reaction to photos taken of them inside Westminster Hall on Friday.

On today's episode of the ITV daytime show, Willoughby said that they did not in fact jump the queue and were there "strictly for the purpose of reporting on the event".

She explained: "Like hundreds of accredited broadcasters and journalists, we were given official permission to access the hall. It was strictly for the purpose of reporting on the event for millions of people in the UK who haven't been able to visit Westminster in person.

The queue of people paying respects to Queen Elizabeth II. Laura Lezza/Getty Images

"The rules were that we would be quickly escorted around the edges to a platform at the back. In contrast, those paying their respects walked along a carpeted area beside the coffin and were given time to pause.

"None of the broadcasters and journalists there took anyone’s place in the queue and no one filed past the Queen."

Willoughby continued: "We of course respected those rules. However, we realise that it may have looked like something else and therefore totally understand the reaction. Please know that we would never jump a queue."

This followed a statement issued by This Morning over the weekend, which said: "Hello everyone, we would like to clarify something. We asked Phillip and Holly to be part of a film for this Tuesday's programme.

"They did not jump the queue, have VIP access or file past the Queen lying in state - but were there in a professional capacity as part of the world's media to report on the event."

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am to 12:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

