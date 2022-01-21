Gary Lineker has ruled the roost since 1999 and continues to bring Premier League drama to the nation alongside a host of pundits and ex-players.

Match of the Day is a national institution. From the moment the first note blares, you're in – win, lose or draw, you're in.

Premier League highlights remain a crown jewel in the BBC's arsenal and the current TV rights deal will see Match of the Day run up to 2025 at least, with Lineker also committed to presenting until then.

The 2021/22 season has thrown up plenty of curveballs in the first half of the season and the season half of the campaign is perfectly primed for explosive action from top to bottom.

Manchester City boast a strong lead at the top of the table, can Liverpool catch them? At the foot of the table, Norwich have shown signs of life lately and have stirred the pot with only one of the defined bottom four likely to survive.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about when you can get your weekly football fix through Match of the Day.

When is Match of the Day on?

Next episode: Gary Lineker will present highlights of Premier League games at 10:30pm on Saturday 22nd January 2022 on BBC One.

There are five matches to be shown on Saturday's edition, while there will also be a recap of Watford v Norwich on Friday night.

When is Match of the Day repeated?

Repeats of Saturday night shows are broadcast on Sunday mornings. The next repeat is at 7:35am on BBC One.

Midweek highlights shows will not be repeated but you'll be able to tune in on BBC iPlayer.

Match of the Day running order

We don't know the exact running order yet, but the Premier League highlights to be shown this week are:

Match of the Day – Saturday 22nd January 2022

Brentford v Wolves

Everton v Aston Villa

Leeds v Newcastle

Man Utd v West Ham

Southampton v Man City

Watford v Norwich

When is Match of the Day 2 on?

Next episode: Mark Chapman presents highlights of the day's matches at 10:30pm on Sunday 23rd January 2022.

Chelsea v Tottenham and Crystal Palace v Liverpool are among the games on this Sunday.

There are no scheduled repeats of Match of the Day 2 but you will be able to catch up with the show for a short period on BBC iPlayer.

