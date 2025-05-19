Lineker was due to step down from Match of the Day following the last episode of the current Premier League season on Sunday 25th May.

However, he had agreed a deal to continue presenting live football for the BBC next season, including FA Cup matches and the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the USA next season.

BBC News understands this is no longer the case, with a formal announcement expected today (Monday 19th May) that Lineker will leave without any further broadcasting for the corporation after next week's MOTD.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to the BBC and Lineker for comment.

Last week, Lineker shared an Instagram video titled "Zionism in less than 2 min" containing an emoji of a rat, a term widely recognised as antisemitic after being used by the Nazi regime in Germany during World War II.

The 64-year-old later deleted the post and apologised. He said: “On Instagram I reposted material which I have since learned contained offensive references. I very much regret these references. I would never knowingly share anything antisemitic. It goes against everything I believe in.

"Whilst I strongly believe in the importance of speaking out on humanitarian issues, including the tragedy unfolding in Gaza, I also know that how we do so matters. I take full responsibility for this mistake. That image does not reflect my views. It was an error on my part for which I apologise unreservedly.”

Lineker was criticised by various groups including the Campaign Against Antisemitism.

In November 2024, the BBC announced Lineker would step down from his hosting role at the end of the season.

At the time, Lineker said: “I’m delighted to continue my long association with BBC Sport and would like to thank all those who made this happen.”

BBC News suggested Lineker was open to staying on with Match of the Day but was not offered a new contract to do so.

The latest developments bring Lineker's 26-year tenure with the BBC to a premature close, though he will continue to feature on the popular The Rest Is Football podcast, created by Lineker's own company, Goalhanger, which boasted over 400 million episode downloads across 13 different shows in 2024.

Gabby Logan, Kelly Cates and Mark Chapman will replace Lineker as co-hosts of Match of the Day from August 2025 onwards.

