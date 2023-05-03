In 2023, Cillian Murphy gets his first nod for his performance as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders. He's in the running for Best Lead Actor alongside This Is Going to Hurt's Ben Whishaw and The Responder's Martin Freeman , as well as Chaske Spencer for The English , Gary Oldman for Slow Horses , and Taron Egerton for Black Bird .

One of the most glamorous nights in telly is almost here, with the Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards taking place this May. The event will see the brightest stars from the small screen coming together to celebrate the best of TV in the last year.

Daniel Radcliffe is also up for his first ever BAFTA for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Scooping many of the nominations this year are two of the BBC's standout dramas: The Responder and This Is Going to Hurt, which received six nominations each across various categories, including Best Drama Series, Lead actor and more. But who will take home the iconic gold masks this year?

Read on for everything you need to know about the BAFTA TV Awards 2023, including what time they're on and how to watch the event on TV.

BAFTA TV Awards 2023 air date

Hosted by Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett, the Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2023 will take place and be televised on Sunday 14th May 2023.

The event is live and will be held at London's Royal Festival Hall on the South Bank.

How to watch the BAFTA TV Awards 2023

Viewers will be able to tun into the BAFTA TV Awards on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on the day of the event. The show will start promptly at 7pm.

You can also keep up with keep up to date with the winners as they're broadcast on BAFTA's social media channels and on the official BAFTA website.

BAFTA TV Awards 2023 nominations: full list of nominees

Comedy Entertainment Programme

Friday Night Live (Channel 4)

The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

Taskmaster (Channel 4)

Would I Lie to You? (BBC One)

Current Affairs

Afghanistan: No Country for Women: Exposure (ITV1)

Children of the Taliban (Channel 4)

The Crossing: Exposure (ITV1)

Mariupol: The People’s Story – Panorama (BBC One)

Daytime

The Chase (ITV1)

The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit (BBC One)

Scam Interceptors (BBC One)

Drama Series

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

The Responder (BBC One)

Sherwood (BBC One)

Somewhere Boy (Channel 4)

Martin Freeman as Chris in The Responder. BBC/Dancing Ledge/Rekha Garton

Entertainment Performance

Big Zuu – Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave)

Claudia Winkleman – The Traitors (BBC One)

Lee Mack – The 1% Club (ITV1)

Mo Gilligan – The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan (Channel 4)

Rosie Jones – Rosie Jones’s Trip Hazard (Channel 4)

Sue Perkins – Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal (Netflix)

Entertainment Programme

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)

Later … With Jools Holland: Jools's 30th Birthday Bash (BBC Two)

The Masked Singer (ITV)

Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)

Ant and Dec. ITV

Factual Series

Jeremy Kyle Show: Death on Daytime (Channel 4)

Libby, Are You Home Yet? (Sky Crime)

Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi (Netflix)

Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing (ITV1)

Features

Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave)

Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back at Xmas (Channel 4)

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live (ITV1)

The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan (BBC Two)

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

Daisy May Cooper – Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

Diane Morgan – Cunk on Earth (BBC Two)

Lucy Beaumont – Meet the Richardsons (Dave)

Natasia Demetriou – Ellie & Natasia (BBC Three)

Siobhán McSweeney – Derry Girls (Channel 4)

Taj Atwal – Hullraisers (Channel 4)

International

The Bear (Disney Plus)

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Oussekine (Itineraire)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)

Leading Actor

Ben Whishaw – This Is Going to Hurt (BBC One)

Chaske Spencer – The English (BBC Two)

Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders (BBC One)

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Martin Freeman – The Responder (BBC One)

Taron Egerton – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Leading Actress

Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie Too (Sky Atlantic)

Imelda Staunton – The Crown (Netflix)

Kate Winslet – I Am Ruth (Channel 4)

Maxine Peake – Anne (Channel 4)

Sarah Lancashire – Julia (Sky Atlantic)

Vicky McClure – Without Sin (ITVX)

Live Event

Concert for Ukraine (ITV1)

Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace (BBC One)

The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II (BBC One)

Daniel Radcliffe in Weird Al movie ROKU

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Jon Pointing – Big Boys (Channel 4)

Joseph Gilgun – Brassic (Sky Max)

Lenny Rush – Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (Disney Plus)

Stephen Merchant – The Outlaws (BBC One)

Mini-series

A Spy Among Friends (ITVX)

Mood (BBC Three)

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe (ITV1)

This Is Going to Hurt (BBC One)

Memorable Moment

Paddington Meets The Queen

Heartstopper – Nick and Charlie’s First Kiss

Derry Girls – The finale

Stranger Things – Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill

The Traitors – Final Roundtable

The Real Mo Farah

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring and Kit Connor as Nick Nelson in Heartstopper. Netflix

News Coverage

BBC News at 10: Russia Invades Ukraine (BBC One)

Channel 4 News: Live in Kyiv (Channel 4)

Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview (ITV1)

Reality & Constructed Factual

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams (BBC One)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (BBC Three)

The Traitors (BBC One)

We Are Black and British (BBC Two)

Scripted Comedy

Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

Big Boys (Channel 4)

Derry Girls (Channel 4)

Ghosts (BBC One)

Short Form Programme

Always, Asifa (Together TV)

Biscuitland (All 4)

How to Be a Person (E4)

Kingpin Cribs (YouTube/Channel 4)

Single Documentary

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes (Sky Documentaries)

Escape from Kabul Airport (BBC Two)

Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story (BBC Two)

The Real Mo Farah (BBC One)

Single Drama

I Am Ruth (Channel 4)

The House (Netflix)

Life and Death in the Warehouse (BBC Three)

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty (BBC One)

EastEnders (BBC One)

Emmerdale (ITV1)

Specialist Factual

Aids: The Unheard Tapes (BBC Two)

The Green Planet (BBC One)

How to Survive a Dictator with Munya Chawawa (Channel 4)

Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone (BBC iPlayer)

Sport

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (BBC One)

UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 (BBC One)

Wimbledon 2022 (BBC One)

Supporting Actor

Adeel Akhtar – Sherwood (BBC One)

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Josh Finan – The Responder (BBC One)

Salim Daw – The Crown (Netflix)

Samuel Bottomley – Somewhere Boy (Channel 4)

Will Sharpe – The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)

Supporting Actress

Adelayo Adedayo – The Responder (BBC One)

Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Fiona Shaw – Andor (Disney Plus)

Jasmine Jobson – Top Boy (Netflix)

Lesley Manville – Sherwood (BBC One)

Saffron Hocking – Top Boy (Netflix)

