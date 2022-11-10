The English stars Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer, along with a stacked cast of supporting characters played by Rafe Spall, Tom Hughes, Ciarán Hinds and Toby Jones amongst others.

Brand-new BBC Two drama The English tells a fresh Western story, following aristocratic Englishwoman Lady Cornelia Locke and Pawnee ex-cavalry scout Eli Whipp as they come together in 1890 mid-America to cross a violent landscape.

The series is written and directed by Hugo Blick, whose previous work includes Black Earth Rising, The Honourable Woman and The Shadow Line.

But who else stars in the series and who do they play? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The English on BBC Two.

Emily Blunt plays Cornelia Locke

Emily Blunt as Cornelia Locke in The English. Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios

Who is Cornelia Locke? Cornelia is an aristocratic Englishwoman who arrives in 1890 mid-America to seek revenge for her son's death. She teams up with Pawnee warrior Eli to head on a journey of awakening together.

Where have I seen Emily Blunt before? Emily Blunt is a Golden Globe-winning actress best known for starring in The Devil Wears Prada, Looper, The Young Victoria, Salmon Fishing in the Yemen, Into the Woods, Edge of Tomorrow and Mary Poppins Returns. In recent years, she has starred in A Quiet Place, its sequel, Jungle Cruise and The Girl on the Train, for which she received a BAFTA nomination.

Chaske Spencer plays Eli Whipp

Chaske Spencer as Eli Whipp in The English. Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios

Who is Eli Whipp? Eli Whipp is a Native American who suffers with PTSD and loneliness. Speaking about the role, Chaske Spencer said: "To me, I saw him as a modern-day biker, an ex-veteran. Someone who has seen war and been through tragedy.

"If Eli were alive today, he would be riding a Harley Davidson with a big beard and tattoos, and he probably would have met Cornelia at a truck stop," he added. "When I was reading through this, my imagination was going with that, and I hope I can represent that in him, because I do see him as an ex-vet."

Where have I seen Chaske Spencer before? Chaske Spencer is an American actor, best known for playing Sam Uley in The Twilight Saga. He has also appeared in Banshee, Walking Out, Sneaky Pete, Blindspot, Jessica Jones and Echo.

Stephen Rea plays Sheriff Robert Marshall

Stephen Rea as Sheriff Robert Marshall in The English. Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios

Who is Sheriff Robert Marshall? Robert Marshall is an Irish Sheriff, who actor Rea describes as having the "roughness and readiness of an Irish countryman". He begins investigating a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders in the town of Hoxem, Wyoming.

Where have I seen Stephen Rea before? Stephen Rea is an Irish actor best known for his roles in V for Vendetta, Interview with a Vampire, The Shadow Line, The Honourable Woman, Greta, Flesh and Blood, The Stranger, Dickensian and Utopia. He received an Academy Award nomination for his performance in 1992's The Crying Game.

Valerie Pachner plays Martha Myers

Valerie Pachner as Martha Myers in The English Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios

Who is Martha Myers? Martha is a tough, guarded woman with anger issues who starts investigating a series of unsolved murders with Wyoming sheriff Robert Marshall.

Where have I seen Martha Myers before? Austrian actress Valerie Pachner has appeared in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, The King's Man, A Hidden Life and Austrian dramas The Ground Beneath My Feet, Jack and Bad Luck.

Rafe Spall plays David Melmont

Rafe Spall as David Melmont in The English. Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios

Who is David Melmont? David is a man accompanying an English Aristocrat to the American West where they intend to bring 50,000 head of cattle. Spall says of his character: "My character commits an atrocity as part of a massacre, where 100 Native American women and children and defenseless people are murdered.

"He is truly bad to the bone, but at the same time, I’m still playing a human being – no matter how bad they are. It gives you a big launching pad to be very creative. It’s been a challenge, but one that I’ve relished and loved."

Where have I seen Rafe Spall before? Rafe Spall, the son of Timothy, is known for his roles in films such as Hot Fuzz, Life of Pi, The World's End, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Men in Black: International. He has also been seen in series such as Black Mirror, The Salisbury Poisonings and Trying.

Tom Hughes plays Thomas Trafford

Tom Hughes as Thomas Trafford in The English. Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios

Who is Thomas Trafford? Thomas was previously in a relationship with Cornelia, before he moved to America. Tom Hughes said of playing the character: "I’m quite fascinated by Thomas in many ways. There’s an emotional bravery but also a naivety – there’s an eccentricity to him but there’s also the constraints of the aristocracy and things he’s grown up with.

"What made him get up and go and come to a landscape where it’s barren and you’re living with the land? I think he misjudged it. He probably had a vision of what it was and that leads me towards what I think is the heart of him – he’s an idealist and a romantic. I was determined to get this hope in there, this pulsing beat of optimism."

Where have I seen Tom Hughes before? Hughes is known for his roles in films such as Cemetery Junction and Red Joan, and in series including Derek, The Game, Victoria and A Discovery of Witches.

Ciarán Hinds plays Richard Watts

Ciarán Hinds as Richard M Watts in The English Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios

Who is Richard Watts? Richard is a hotelier Cornelia meets when she first arrives in America.

Where have I seen Ciarán Hinds before? Hinds has had a long and storied career, appearing in films such as The Phantom of the Opera, Munich, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Frozen, Belfast, Justice League and The Wonder. He has also appeared in series including Game of Thrones, Shetland and The Terror.

Toby Jones plays Sebold Cusk

Toby Jones as Sebold Cusk in The English. Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios

Who is Sebold Cusk? Sebold Cusk is a coachman who helps Cornelia on her journey.

Where have I seen Toby Jones before? Acclaimed actor Toby Jones has appeared in franchises including the Harry Potter series as Dobby the house elf and the MCU as Arnim Zola, as well as in films Finding Neverland, Tinker Tailor Solider Spy, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, The Wonder and Empire of Light. On TV he has been seen in Doctor Who, Detectorists, Wayward Pines and Sherlock.

The English launches on BBC Two on Thursday 10th November. All episodes will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

