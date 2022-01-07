Will A Discovery of Witches have another season?

Is this truly the end of A Discovery of Witches?

With the third season of Deborah Harkness’ popular fantasy romance now streaming (and with episodes airing on Sky Max), fans will be desperate to know whether there’s more coming from star-crossed witch/vampire duo Diana and Matthew (Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode).

But will there be a season four, or a spin-off for another character? Check out everything we know about the future of the A Discovery of Witches world below.

Will there be A Discovery of Witches season four?

Sadly not – the recently-released third season is the final instalment of the main TV series, based on Deborah Harkness’ third All Souls trilogy novel The Book of Life.

Harkness finished the story in book three, and season three does the same thing, wrapping up the storylines of Matthew, Diana and their friends in a fairly neat bow.

So no, there is no fourth season for A Discovery of Witches. But that doesn’t mean fans will definitely never see these characters again.

Could there be A Discovery of Witches spin-off?

Various cast members from the A Discovery of Witches cast have suggested that spin-offs could come from the main series.

“I think Deborah Harkness is going to be asked a lot for another series. Thankfully, I think that if Bad Wolf decides to do anymore, they’ll have an audience,” Tanya Moodie, who plays Agatha, told RadioTimes.com.

Since completing the All Soul’s trilogy, author Deborah Harkness has dipped her toe back into its world with a prequel novella called Time’s Convert (which explores the backstory of Marcus, as played by Edward Bluemel in the main series), and apparently she has plans for more.

“She does have an idea for a Gallowglass book,” Steven Cree, who plays vampire Gallowglass in A Discovery of Witches, told RadioTimes.com.

“She plans to write one. I think she’s written one about Marcus, and maybe she’s writing something else right now. But she’s definitely planning to write a book about Gallowglass.”

With new source material, it’s certainly possible that producers Bad Wolf could look at exploring some of the Witches supporting cast – and if they do, Cree’s on board.

“Yeah, I would totally be open for that, if it ever happens,” he said. “I love the character, and I think there’s so many cracking characters in A Discovery of Witches. And that’s a thing that’s hard as well, to service all of them equally. You just can’t. And I think there’s so much more to it.”

Meanwhile, others suggested that material from the original trilogy that couldn’t fit into A Discovery of Witches could also form the basis of a spin-off.

“People who know the books, know that there are characters that have other lives and other futures,” Moodie told us. “My hope is that there’ll be other stories made on television based on the characters and Deborah’s writing. Wouldn’t that be wonderful?

“I would love that. I think that the daemons should have their own series, because… I mean, I find them really interesting, because we’ve all seen vampires series – it’s obviously a thing. We’ve all seen witches series as well.”

So who knows? While nothing is actively in development as far as we know, there certainly seems to be an appetite for more A Discovery of Witches stories. Watch this space…

A Discovery of Witches season three is now streaming on NOW, with new episodes broadcast on Sky Max on Fridays.