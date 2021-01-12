When is A Discovery of Witches series 3 released on Sky One and NOW TV?

There was a long wait between seasons one and two of A Discovery of Witches – but now that the second run is underway fans are rediscovering what they loved about the show the first time around, with many having already binged all 10 episodes.

Of course, they’ll also be hoping they don’t have to wait quite so long until the third season of the show, and the good news is that production is already underway.

If that wasn’t enough, from what the cast have revealed so far, it looks like the third run will be particularly spectacular season – read on for everything you need to know.

When will A Discovery of Witches season 3 air?

Given that the second season is still airing weekly (as well as being released in one go), we probably shouldn’t get too ahead of ourselves at this stage, but the good news is that work is already underway on the third run.

Filming began on the series in late 2020, and according to cast it should be finished sometime in February 2021. Considering the last series aired around a year after production finished in early 2020 (slightly delayed due to star Teresa Palmer’s pregnancy), it could be that this new series will similarly be released in January 2022.

However, it’s also worth noting that postproduction on season two was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, which necessitated a slower process of editing and special effects – and according to one cast member this may not be the case with season three now that crew have developed more efficient working from home techniques.

“I would hope it’d be a much quicker turnaround than the last one, certainly,” Edward Bluemel, who plays Marcus, told RadioTimes.com.

“But I probably will not guess [at an airdate], because I wouldn’t want to put any ideas in people’s heads that are completely misleading.”

With this in mind, it could be that season three will arrive as early as autumn 2021, around the same time as season one was released back in 2018.

Still, for now this is all speculation, and until an airdate is confirmed it’ll have to remain as such. Should we hear anything more concrete, we’ll keep you updated!

What will happen in A Discovery of Witches season 3?

While exact plot details haven’t been revealed at this stage, it shouldn’t be too hard to imagine what events are covered in the third season – given that it will be adapted from the third book in Deborah Harkness’ trilogy.

And one thing’s for sure: it’s not going to be uneventful. Speaking to Radio Times at an online panel as part of the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival, star Teresa Palmer teased, “Everything feels very elevated.

She added, “The danger is immense, the passion is immense, the tragedy immense. And there’s so much that we have to face and overcome.”

Her co-star Steven Cree was in full agreement, saying that, “To pardon a vampire pun, the stakes are much higher in season three.”

“We’re back in contemporary times [after season two]. I think it’s OK to say that,” he added.

“I think one of the more exciting things will be that there’s an amalgamation of some of those characters from 1590 with the characters from the contemporary time. So I think it’ll be exciting to see some of those characters coming together.

“From a personal point of view I’m 400 years older,” he added, “so a lot has happened and [Gallowglass is] a different person.”

Palmer concluded that filming the final series was a “bittersweet” experience, explaining, “I love watching the journey of every character coming to such a beautiful, organic end.

“And to see Diana at the pinnacle of her magic and just leaning into her authentic self, is such a beautiful part of this season.”

“It will be sad,” agreed co-star Bluemel.

“I think there is definitely a bit of an edge to that as you film it, the other day we filmed a scene that will be I think one of the last scenes in the entire series, and that sort of had a strange last day of school feeling about it, even though it wasn’t the last scene we were filming in the whole thing.”

A Discovery of Witches season 3 cast

It will come as no surprise to fans that series leads Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode will be reprising their roles for the third run.

And they won’t be the only stars to return: Steven Cree (Gallowglass), Ed Bluemel (Marcus Whitmore), Adelle Leonce (Phoebe Taylor), Lindsay Duncan (Ysabeau de Clermont), Alex Kingston (Sarah Bishop), Gregg Chillin (Domenico Michele), Owen Teale (Peter Knox), Trevor Eve (Gerbert d’Aurillac) and Jacob Ifan (Benjamin Fuchs) should all be back for more as well.

As for new additions, there’s no news just yet – but we’ll keep you updated with all the latest developments.

A Discovery of Witches season 3 trailer

With filming still underway, we’re a while away from a trailer at this juncture, but as soon as one becomes available we’ll post it right here.

Sky original drama A Discovery of Witches airs on Sky One and NOW TV, and season 2 is available in full now.