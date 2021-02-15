A Discovery of Witches announces new casting for season 3

The third and final season of A Discovery of Witches may have already wrapped filming, but we still have a lot to learn about the conclusion to Diana (Teresa Palmer) and Matthew’s (Matthew Goode) love story.

Advertisement

And, to begin with, that means meeting some of the new players in the drama, with series creators and broadcasters Sky planning to release new details of cast members over the course of the coming week.

The first new member of the All Soul’s gang? Olivier Huband, who is set to play a new vampire called Fernando in upcoming episodes of the series. In the books, Fernando is a powerful member of the vampire organisation The Knights of Lazarus and a former mate to the late Hugh de Clermont, the deceased older brother of lead character Matthew.

This IS the news you're looking for The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sci-fi and fantasy newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

In other words, Fernando is Matthew’s brother-in-law and a sort of stepfather to Steven Cree’s Gallowglass – and in the third book of Deborah Harkness’ All Soul’s trilogy, The Book of Life (which season three is based on) Fernando acts as a companion to Alex Kingston’s witch Sarah Bishop, so it seems likely he’ll perform a similar role in the series.

“Joining the ranks of such a successful and magical show has been an absolute honour and pleasure,” Hubard told RadioTimes.com.

“It has been very surreal becoming a part of such a beloved work of literature. And, to top it off, to play a character of so much depth and soul has been nothing short of magnificent. A real privilege.

“Fernando Goncalves and his fantastic wardrobe will always have a place in my heart!”

Huband himself is a relative unknown onscreen, previously racking up small roles in the likes of I Hate Suzie, Mission: Impossible Fallout, Informer and various short films before landing the role of Fernando.

Exactly when fans will see Huband in action (and in that aforementioned wardrobe) is unclear, with an airdate for season three (which will continue the tale of warring vampires, witches and demons tied to Matthew and Diana’s romance) not yet announced by Sky.

Still, it seems like a good time for fans of A Discovery of Witches – and Harkness’ original novels – to get excited about what’s coming, even in the next few days alone. Watch this space…

Advertisement

A Discovery of Witches seasons 1 & 2 are available to watch now on Sky and NOW TV, with series 3 coming soon. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide.