Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Fantasy
  4. A Discovery of Witches recasts major role for season 3

A Discovery of Witches recasts major role for season 3

Exclusive: Peter McDonald will replace Trystan Gravelle as Baldwin following "scheduling conflicts".

Discovery of Witches

Published:

It’s all change on Sky’s fantasy drama A Discovery of Witches, which has recast a major role for its upcoming third series after scheduling conflicts prevented an actor from shooting earlier this year under COVID restrictions.

Advertisement

Specifically, Welsh actor Trystan Gravelle – who played senior vampire Baldwin Montclair/ de Clermont in the first two series – is being replaced by Irish star Peter McDonald (above left), best known for appearances in TV series like Ripper Street, No Offence, Thirteen, The Last Kingdom, Dublin Murders and Moone Boy.

“Due to scheduling conflicts arising from COVID-19, the wonderful Trystan Gravelle was unable to continue as Baldwin Montclair for season three,” a spokesperson for the show told RadioTimes.com.

“However, he has handed the baton to the fantastic Peter McDonald who we’re sure you’ll absolutely love as the intimidating head of the de Clermont family.”

“I’m delighted to be taking the role of Baldwin de Clermont into season three of A Discovery of Witches,” McDonald told us.

“I’m relishing the opportunity to tell this story with all the cast and crew at Bad Wolf Productions.”

Discovery of Witches
Trystan Gravelle as Baldwin in season one of A Discovery of Witches (Sky)

Gravelle’s version of Baldwin appeared in the first two seasons of A Discovery of Witches, where he played a key role as the older brother of lead character Matthew (Matthew Goode) who often clashed with his younger sibling.

A central political figure in the vampire/daemon/witch alliance known as The Congregation, he ended up reluctantly helping to defend Matthew and Diana’s (Teresa Palmer) forbidden romance in season one, and briefly appeared in season two to clash with nephew Marcus (Edward Bluemel) over the latter’s new status as Grand Master of the Knights of Lazarus.

Discovery of Witches
Peter McDonald’s A Discovery of Witches casting announcement (Sky)

In Deborah Harkness’ third All Souls novel The Book of Life – which A Discovery of Witches season three is based on – Baldwin plays an important role once more, becoming deeply involved in Matthew and Diana’s attempts to have their relationship officially recognised. With that in mind, it clearly wasn’t possible for Sky to excise Baldwin from the story or cut down his role when Gravelle was unavailable, making this recasting a necessity.

Fans may have a while until they meet this new Baldwin, with shooting for season three only recently concluding and no word yet from Sky as to when the final episodes of A Discovery of Witches will actually come to TV.

Still, we’re sure that fans will be more than welcoming to this new member of the All Souls – and de Clermont – family.

Advertisement

A Discovery of Witches seasons 1 & 2 are available to watch now on Sky and NOW TV, with series 3 coming soon. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or our hub for more Sci-Fi and Fantasy news.

Tags

All about A Discovery of Witches

Discovery of Witches
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!
Portmeirion Torn 16 Piece Porcelain Dinner Set + Ravenhead MODE Red Wine Set of 4 Glasses, Bundle of 2

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get a dinner set, plus wine glasses, for just £65.58

Upgrade your at-home dining experience with this exclusive deal

You might like

Ivanno Jeremiah

Exclusive A Discovery of Witches season 3 casts Doctor Who and Humans star

Parker Sawyers

A Discovery of Witches season three casts Parker Sawyers as Ransome

Toby Regbo

Exclusive A Discovery of Witches casts The Last Kingdom star for season three

Matthew Goode Teresa Palmer

Exclusive A Discovery of Witches announces new casting for season 3