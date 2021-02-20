A Discovery of Witches recasts major role for season 3

It’s all change on Sky’s fantasy drama A Discovery of Witches, which has recast a major role for its upcoming third series after scheduling conflicts prevented an actor from shooting earlier this year under COVID restrictions.

Specifically, Welsh actor Trystan Gravelle – who played senior vampire Baldwin Montclair/ de Clermont in the first two series – is being replaced by Irish star Peter McDonald (above left), best known for appearances in TV series like Ripper Street, No Offence, Thirteen, The Last Kingdom, Dublin Murders and Moone Boy.

“Due to scheduling conflicts arising from COVID-19, the wonderful Trystan Gravelle was unable to continue as Baldwin Montclair for season three,” a spokesperson for the show told RadioTimes.com.

“However, he has handed the baton to the fantastic Peter McDonald who we’re sure you’ll absolutely love as the intimidating head of the de Clermont family.”

“I’m delighted to be taking the role of Baldwin de Clermont into season three of A Discovery of Witches,” McDonald told us.

“I’m relishing the opportunity to tell this story with all the cast and crew at Bad Wolf Productions.”

Gravelle’s version of Baldwin appeared in the first two seasons of A Discovery of Witches, where he played a key role as the older brother of lead character Matthew (Matthew Goode) who often clashed with his younger sibling.

A central political figure in the vampire/daemon/witch alliance known as The Congregation, he ended up reluctantly helping to defend Matthew and Diana’s (Teresa Palmer) forbidden romance in season one, and briefly appeared in season two to clash with nephew Marcus (Edward Bluemel) over the latter’s new status as Grand Master of the Knights of Lazarus.

In Deborah Harkness’ third All Souls novel The Book of Life – which A Discovery of Witches season three is based on – Baldwin plays an important role once more, becoming deeply involved in Matthew and Diana’s attempts to have their relationship officially recognised. With that in mind, it clearly wasn’t possible for Sky to excise Baldwin from the story or cut down his role when Gravelle was unavailable, making this recasting a necessity.

Fans may have a while until they meet this new Baldwin, with shooting for season three only recently concluding and no word yet from Sky as to when the final episodes of A Discovery of Witches will actually come to TV.

Still, we’re sure that fans will be more than welcoming to this new member of the All Souls – and de Clermont – family.

A Discovery of Witches seasons 1 & 2 are available to watch now on Sky and NOW TV, with series 3 coming soon.