Exclusive – A Discovery of Witches season 3 casts Doctor Who and Humans star

Yet more casting news has arrived for Sky drama A Discovery of Witches, which recently concluded filming for its third and final series ahead of an as-yet-unconfirmed air date assumed to be some time in 2022.

This time it’s Humans, Black Mirror and Doctor Who star Ivanno Jeremiah who will be joining the vampire/witch love story based on the original books by Deborah Harkness, where he’ll be playing molecular biologist (and friend of Teresa Palmer’s series lead Diana) Christopher Roberts.

“Diving into Deborah Harkness’ dense, magical tapestry A Discovery of Witches for season three was a pleasure,” Jeremiah told RadioTimes.com.

“Excavating the character Christopher Roberts, a truly gifted, Air Jordan-donning, MacArthur Prize-winning molecular biologist from Tennessee and loyal university friend to Diana was a further pleasure to inspirit.”

Best known for playing intelligent synth Max in Channel 4’s Humans, Jeremiah has also starred in Black Mirror episode Shut Up and Dance, Doctor Who (where he starred opposite Peter Capaldi’s Doctor), The Hollow Crown, Cold Feet and The Jury.

In the books, Christopher is a close friend to Diana who first appears in Harkness’ original novel A Discovery of Witches (which the TV series draws its name from). However, on screen he wasn’t included in the first series, and will instead make his debut in season three based on the novel (The Book of Life) where the character has a bigger role.

In The Book of Life, Christopher collaborates closely with Diana’s husband Matthew (co-lead Matthew Goode) and Matthew’s protégé Miriam (Aiysha Hart) to work on the genetics of vampires, witches and daemons, so it seems likely Jeremiah’s version of the character will fill a similar roles in season three.

Still, the TV Adaptation of the All Soul’s trilogy has occasionally switched things around, so who knows? Maybe season three will have a few storyline surprises even for the most die-hard fans of the books.

A Discovery of Witches seasons 1 & 2 are available to watch now on Sky and NOW TV, with series 3 coming soon.