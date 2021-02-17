A Discovery of Witches season three casts Parker Sawyers as Ransome

As if A Discovery of Witches wasn’t already chock-full of vampire characters, season three of the Sky fantasy drama is adding even more bloodsuckers to the mix, with a host of new actors joining the cast (and the ranks of the undead) this week.

The latest addition? Southside with You and P-Valley star Parker Sawyers, who will play New Orleans vampire Ransome Fayrweather in the third and final series of the supernatural romance story based on Deborah Harkness’ bestselling All Soul’s trilogy of books.

“Deb Harkness’ novels have brought joy and enchantment to legions of fans,” Sawyers told RadioTimes.com. “And of course I was aware of A Discovery of Witches; its first season was brought to life expertly by a talented and vibrant cast!

“Add it all up and it would have been foolish not to jump at the chance to step into Ransome Fayrweather’s Cuban-heeled boots. Ransome’s intelligence, strength, power, mischievous nature, and wisdom? Yes, I’m in.

“Overall, the experience was wonderful and I hope fans delight in my portrayal as much as I did playing the legend… Ransome Fayrweather.”

Best known for playing Barack Obama 2016 film Southside with You, US actor Sawyer has also racked up roles in Starz series P-Valley, World on Fire, Cheat, Succession, Lilyhammer, The Assets, Deep State and has starred in films like Monsoon, This Nan’s Life, Zero Dark Thirty, Kick-Ass 2, The Mummy and Snowden.

And his new character in A Discovery of Witches also has quite the backstory. In Harkness’ original books, Ransome is turned into a vampire by regular character Marcus (Edward Bluemel in the TV series) in the early 19th century, becoming part of a vampire “family” in New Orleans.

When not running his nightclub, Ransome is known as something of a prankster and a rebel, frequently clashing with his “grandfather” Matthew (played by series lead Matthew Goode) over the latter’s sinister actions in the past.

Exactly how Ransome will fit into the third and final series of A Discovery of Witches – and how the TV version will tie into the central love story of Matthew and witch Diana (Teresa Palmer) – remains unknown, but hopefully it’ll be worth the wait.

And one thing is for sure – from the looks of it there’ll be a lot of new fanged faces for fans to get used to before the drama starts up again.

A Discovery of Witches seasons 1 & 2 are available to watch now on Sky and NOW TV, with series 3 coming soon. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide.