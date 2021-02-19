Exclusive – A Discovery of Witches casts another new vampire for season 3

There’s another new vampire in town in the third season of A Discovery of Witches, with Genesis Lynea set to join the cast as Geraldine in the upcoming episodes of the Sky fantasy drama.

“Geraldine is just the person you want in your tribe,” Lynea told RadioTimes.com.

“Loyal to the core and very good at what she does but be sure you don’t mess with her family. What a joy to play this New Orleans lawyer and, to top it off, she’s a vampire!”

A Bermuda-born Londoner, Lynea has experience as a dancer as well as an actor, which helped her forge a stage career in musicals like Legally Blonde, In the Heights, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Bodyguard, Bend it Like Beckham: The Musical and the original cast of Six.

On TV she’s probably best known for the role of Archie Hudson in Casualty, and has also starred in CBBC series The 4 O’Clock club and upcoming Netflix fantasy series Shadow and Bone.

In series three she’ll be joining fellow newcomers Olivier Hubband (Fernando), Toby Regbo (Jack), Parker Sawyers (Ransome) and Ivanno Jeremiah (Chris) alongside regulars like Matthew Goode, Teresa Palmer, Lindsay Duncan and Alex Kingston, as the star-crossed romance of Matthew and Diana (Goode and Palmer) enters a new phase when the vampire/witch duo return to the present day.

Based on author Deborah Harkness’ third All Soul’s novel Shadow of Night, the new series is set to introduce a group of New Orleans vampires linked to Matthew’s “son” Marcus (Edward Bluemel) that will presumably include both Geraldine and Parker Sawyers’ Ransome.

However, it’s still a long wait until we know for sure exactly how it’ll all pan out, with the new series not expected until 2022.

A Discovery of Witches seasons 1 & 2 are available to watch now on Sky and NOW TV, with series 3 coming soon. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide.