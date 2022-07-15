Trying season 3: Release date, cast and trailer for Apple TV+ comedy

The series, written and created by Andy Wolton, follows 30-something couple Jason and Nikki, who are desperate to become parents but struggle conceiving a child.

Trying, one of the first original comedies to come from Apple TV+ , returns to our screens next week with its third season starring Black Mirror 's Rafe Spall and Cuckoo's Esther Smith.

In the upcoming third series, the pair have adopted two children and find themselves navigating the hurdles that come with parenthood whilst trying to keep custody of their new little ones.

On working with children in the upcoming season of Trying, Esther Smith said at a Q&A for the show that the young actors were "really special" and "really brilliant".

"I'm not a parent so I realised I have a lot of respect for parents because they're two small people coming into a very grown up world and a very grown up setup," she said. "[We're] trying to nurture them and look after them whilst also making it fun and have a lively experience."

With a star-studded cast featuring The Crown's Imelda Staunton, Killing Eve's Darren Boyd and Sherlock's Sian Brooke as well as two seasons under its belt, here's everything you need to know about Trying's third season.

Trying season 3 release date

The third season of Trying arrives on Apple TV+ on Friday 22nd July.

Trying season 3 cast

Apple TV+ comedy Trying stars Rafe Spall (The Big Short) and Esther Smith (Cuckoo) as Jason and Nikki respectively – a couple wanting to become parents.

The cast is rounded out by Motherland's Oliver Chris (Freddy), Sherlock's Sian Brooke (Karen), Killing Eve's Darren Boyd (Scott), Whitechapel's Phil Davis (Vic), Ackley Bridge's Robyn Cara (Jen) and Coronation Street's Paula Wilcox (Sandra).

Meanwhile, The Crown's Imelda Staunton will be reprising her role as social worker Penny.

What will happen in Trying season 3?

Tyler (Mickey McAnulty) and Princess (Eden Togwell) in Trying season 3. Apple TV+

In season 3 of Trying, the show follows 30-something couple Jason (Spall) and Nikki (Smith) as they adjust to their new life as parents after taking in two foster children.

"Now they just have to keep hold of them, which proves to be trickier than they initially thought," Apple TV+ teases.

Nikki and Jason find their relationships with each other as well as their family and friends are tested by their new role as parents, with the pair trying to tackle childcare and the various challenges life throws at them.

As seen in the trailer, Nikki and Jason are thrown another curveball when they're informed that the lease on their flat runs out in just a few weeks time and without a stable living arrangement, they could be at risk of losing custody of the children.

"Everything is going to be okay," Jason says. "Because we have a good love. One that can survive life."

Trying season 3 trailer

Apple TV+ released a trailer for Trying season 3 back in June, teasing Nikki and Jason's new life as the parents of two adopted children.

Trying season 3 arrives on Friday 22nd July. You can sign up to Apple TV+ for £4.99 a month. Find something else to watch with our TV Guide.

