How to watch The King’s Man online – when is it streaming?

The action comedy film slightly underperformed at the global box office, only bringing in $105 million against its $100 million budget thanks to stiff competition from Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Matrix Resurrections , which may explain why viewers at home will have an opportunity to see the movie very soon.

Kingsman prequel The King’s Man might only have landed in cinemas a few weeks ago, but viewers will be thrilled to hear that the movie already has a digital release date.

The King’s Man, which serves as a prequel to Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman movies, The Secret Service and The Golden Circle, tells the origin story of the intelligence agency with a new cast – meaning actors Colin Firth and Taron Egerton have not returned for this instalment.

Instead, the star-studded cast features Harris Dickinson, Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton and Djimon Hounsou.

However, a third movie in the main franchise, Kingsman: The Blue Blood, is expected to land in 2023 and, according to Vaughn, this movie will bring back Eggsy (Egerton) and Harry (Firth).

“Eggsy and Harry [will be in it], obviously," he explained to Collider. "But it’s the gang coming back together and it's one of those moments that... when we wrote the screenplay, it was very much about, OK, I saw how people loved the relationship of Eggsy and Harry.

"So we just came up with this thing, what could be the ultimate reason for them to either fall in love or to hate each other forever? So that's what this movie is all about is will they or won't they, let’s just say."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

While we wait with bated breath for news of Kingsman: The Blue Blood, here's everything you need to know about The King’s Man, which is coming to our screens courtesy of 20th Century Studios, including when it will be available to watch from the comfort of your own home in the UK and when it will be landing on Disney Plus.

Alternatively, why not check out our guide to how to watch The Kingsman movies in order.

When is The King’s Man coming to Disney Plus?

The King’s Man is coming to Disney Plus on 9th February 2022 in the UK and Ireland, as well as in South Korea and Japan, under the streamer's Star banner.

The movie will premiere in a number of other regions across Europe and Asia, as well as in Australia and New Zealand, on 23rd February.

It will launch on Star Plus in Latin America on 2nd March.

In the meantime, why not check out the other content available to watch now on Disney Plus under its Star tier.

How to watch The King’s Man online in the UK

As detailed above, The King’s Man will be available to watch on Star on Disney Plus in the UK from 9th February 2022.

In the UK, you can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.

In the meantime, fans can whet their appetites with Kingsman: The Secret Service, which is currently available to watch on Disney Plus in the UK.

When will The King’s Man be on Hulu?

The film will make its home debut in the US on Hulu on 18th February 2022.

Hulu is only available in the US and, while the streaming platform does plan to make a UK debut one day, it won't be in time for The King's Man to become available on our shores via Hulu.

The King’s Man DVD and Blu-Ray release date

Nearly a month after The King’s Man dropped in cinemas, 20th Century Studios has announced The King’s Man Blu-ray release date.

The movie will be released on standard Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD and DVD on 21st February 2022.

Additionally, the Kingsman franchise is getting a special box set consisting of all three movies in chronological order.

The Kingsman Collection will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on 22nd February 2022, as well as in the form of a collectible deluxe Steelbook, which comes with a number of special features and custom artwork.

The Steelbook is available exclusively from Zavvi in the UK, and you can get your hands on it at the price of £32.99.

Is the King’s Man DVD and Blu-Ray available to pre-order?

Some of the purchase options for The King’s Man detailed above – the Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD and DVD sets available at Zavvi – are available to pre-order – and at a lower price.

Advertisement

The King's Man is out now in cinemas. It will be released on 9th February on Disney Plus in the UK, and on 18th February on Hulu in the US. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.