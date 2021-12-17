Kingsman 3: release date rumours, cast and plot for final film in the spy franchise

With The King’s Man debuting in UK cinemas on Boxing Day, Matthew Vaughn’s action spy franchise continues to grow – and a follow-up to the original two movies is already in the works.

Whereas the recent instalment in the series served as a prequel with a brand new cast of characters, the next outing will see Taron Egerton and Colin Firth return for another adventure set in the modern-day timeline.

And Vaughn has recently teased that the film will mark the conclusion for the Harry and Eggsy storyline, before the franchise moves in other new directions, with unconfirmed plans already in place for a spin-off focusing on American agency Statesman.

Read on for everything we know so far about Kingsman 3 – including a look at who might feature in the cast, and what could happen.

Kingsman 3 release date

It’s not yet clear when Kingsman 3 will be released, but production on the film isn’t slated to begin until September 2022 – so we’re likely still a couple of years out from a release date at this point. Late 2023 seems like the best guess at this point, but we’ll keep you updated should we hear any more concrete details.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the new film will be titled Kingsman: The Blue Blood – although we’re still awaiting official confirmation on this.

Kingsman 3 cast

All we know for sure at this stage is that Taron Egerton and Colin Firth will return as Eggsy and Harry in this film – which is reportedly set to serve as a conclusion to their respective stories.

It’s unclear whether other stars from the first two films such as Sophie Cookson and Hanna Alström will reprise their roles, although it seems safe to say that a return for Mark Strong as Merlin is unlikely given his heroic sacrifice in the previous film – although this franchise has brought characters back from the dead before…

As for new characters, nothing has been revealed just yet – but Egerton has revealed who would be his top pick for a villain: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Kingsman 3 plot

While no official plot synopsis has come to light at this stage, Matthew Vaughn has teased a fair amount about what fans can expect to see in the next film.

Speaking to GamesRadar+, he explained that it would be “the conclusion of the Eggsy/Harry story” and revealed that he has had some pretty wild ideas as to what might happen.

“We’re going down a road [where] if anyone was surprised by going World War One, they’re going to think I’ve totally lost my mind for what Kingsman 3 is,” he said.

“I was a little bit shackled on [The Golden Circle]. This time I thought, f**k it, I’m going to throw the kitchen sink at it, piss people off and make other people excited.”

In a separate interview with Collider, he discussed a few more details, saying that the crux of the film will be a “will they or won’t they” with Harry and Eggsy.

“It’s the gang coming back together and it’s one of those moments that… when we wrote the screenplay, it was very much about, okay, I saw how people loved the relationship of Eggsy and Harry,” he said.

“So we just came up with this thing, what could be the ultimate reason for them to either fall in love or to hate each other forever? So that’s what this movie is all about is will they or won’t they, let’s just say.”

Will there be a sequel to The King’s Man?

While the next Kingsman film will return us to the modern timeline, there’s been no news just yet about whether Vaughn will return to a historical setting again following The King’s Man.

But star Tom Hollander thinks there’s a lot of potential to explore various other time periods through the lens of the Kingsman agency.

“Well, we’ll see. I mean, Matthew is the man to ask obviously, and I’m sure it will be partly dependent on how this film does, but he’s definitely got a whole load of stories in him,” he told RadioTimes.com.

“And he can reinvent Kingsman, anywhere, probably. The idea of these Arthurian knights dropped into different historical contexts – there’s no end of possibilities.”

Kingsman 3 trailer

With production not yet to start for a number of months, we’re still a while away from a trailer dropping yet – but keep checking back here for all the latest updates.

