The King’s Man release date, cast, trailer and news for Kingsman prequel

It’s time for a whole new Kingsman outing.

The two Kingsman films released in 2014 and 2017 respectively proved extremely popular with critics – but the next film in the franchise is taking rather a different approach.

The King’s Man is a prequel to the Kingsman franchise, telling the origin story of the intelligence agency with a new cast – meaning stars Colin Firth and Taron Egerton will not be returning for this instalment.

There’s plenty of star power elsewhere, however, with a killer cast that includes Harris Dickinson, Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton and Djimon Hounsou.

With the film one of many to have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, there have been a few changes to the release date – read on for everything you need to know about Kingsman prequel The King’s Man.

The King’s Man UK release date

The King’s Man is released in UK cinemas on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

The film was originally scheduled for release on November 8, 2019, before being pushed back to 15 November that year, then February 14, 2020, and then to September 18, 2020.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic saw the film delayed once again, first to February 12, 2021, then to March 12, 2021, then August 20, 2021.

Finally, the film was scheduled for a release in December 2021 – two years after its initial release date.

It is expected to arrive on digital platforms 45 days after its theatrical release.

Who is in the cast of The King’s Man?

20th Century Studios

There are a host of big names in the prequel to Kingsman but do not expect the likes of Taron Egerton and Colin Firth to appear here.

Ralph Fiennes plays the role of Orlando Oxford and is joined by Gemma Arterton in the role of servant-turned-spy Polly.

Harris Dickinson takes on the role of Orlando’s protege Conrad Oxford, who serves as the co-lead of the film.

Meanwhile, Rhys Ifans will appear as the infamous Russian monk Grigori Rasputin, with Tom Hollander playing the roles of related European royalty in the form of King George V of England, Kaiser Wilhelm II of Germany and Tsar Nicholas II of Russia.

Elsewhere, Matthew Goode plays Morton opposite Daniel Brühl as Erik Jan Hanussen, Djimon Hounsou as Shola, Charles Dance as Herbert Kitchener, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Archie Reid, and Aaron Vodovoz as Felix Yuzupov – Rasputin’s historical killer.

Other cast members to appear to include Todd Boyce as Mr Alfred DuPont, Branka Katic as Tsarina Alix of Russia, Valerie Pachner as iconic spy Mata Hari, Olivier Richters as H.M.S.G. (Hugh Machine Shark Guard), Stanley Tucci as the United States Ambassador, and Alison Steadman as Rita.

The King’s Man trailers

There are now multiple trailers for The King’s Man, which is unsurprising considering the multiple delays that the film has faced.

The footage shown demonstrates the action-packed nature of the film, the various historical figures and that key comedic but thrilling tone to the Kingsman franchise.

You can find the most recent tailer above.

What is The King’s Man about?

The film’s official synopsis is rather ambiguous:

“As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King’s Man.”

The trailers reveal a few more bits of information.

Witness the formation of the world’s greatest spy agency. Tickets on sale now, see #TheKingsMan only in theaters December 22. https://t.co/n12WWz5Akk pic.twitter.com/36BwDY4l5x — The King's Man (@KingsmanMovie) November 22, 2021

Set in WWI, the first footage throws up some major historical figures – like Tsar Nicholas II, Rasputin and Archduke Franz Ferdinand. It also gives us plenty of footage of Conrad’s induction into the Kingsman intelligence agency, via the guidance of Fiennes’ gentlemanly character and assisted by Gemma Arterton’s servant-turned-spy.

We spotted a glimpse of some familiar locations, too, from the Kingsman mansion, where new recruits are trained, to the organisation’s Savile Row front, with a selection of modern attire…… and wartime regalia.

Will there be any more Kingsman films?

Oh, yes. Kingman 3 will see Firth and Egerton reprise their roles for what is being billed as the conclusion to the Eggsy/Harry relationship. That instalment is yet to get a release date.

There are also reports of a spin-off film to Kingsman: The Golden Circle which introduced an international network of Kingsman agents.

With a working title of Statesman, it is rumoured to see Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges and Halle Berry reprise their roles.

In November 2018, Vaughn also announced details of an eight-hour Kingsman TV series, although details of that project are yet to be fully revealed.

