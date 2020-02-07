The plans to roll out Hulu internationally were announced on a weekly call to investors, and fall in with Disney's global growth plans for the streamer.

Though Hulu is not as prolific with its originals as rival streamers Netflix and Amazon Prime Video (yet), the platform has found success across the Atlantic with the likes of The Handmaid's Tale and Shrill.

It's unclear when exactly we can expect Hulu to make its UK debut, as Disney's current priority is the launch of Disney+ on 24th March. Iger said: "We feel that we need to concentrate on those launches, in the marketing and the creation of product for those and then come in with Hulu right after or soon after that.

"So we don't have specifics, except we do plan to begin rolling Hulu out, I'd say probably in 2021 - internationally that is - after the Disney+ launch."

It is possible that Hulu could be available via a bundle deal that includes Disney+, just like it currently is in the US for $12.99 per month. Looks like things are heating up for next year's streaming wars...

Disney+ will launch in the UK on 24th March 2020