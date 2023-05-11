Yep, it's been four years since Charlie Brooker's terrifying creation was last on screen but now, not only do we have a release window and trailer, but the titles of the five episodes that will presumably traumatise us. We can't wait!

It's official - Black Mirror season 6 is on its way after a long, long wait.

The absolutely incredible cast, including Aaron Paul, Salma Hayek and Kate Mara among a host of other famous faces, will star in five very different stories.

Meanwhile, creator Brooker is determined to make the season completely different to what he's done before.

Here's everything we know so far about Black Mirror season 6! While we're waiting, why not catch up on the best episodes of the show? Or refresh yourself on how to watch the series in chronological order?

Black Mirror season 6 will land on Netflix in June 2023.

We don't have a specific release date just yet but we're sure one is coming very soon.

Announcing the exciting news, Brooker said at the time: "I've always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people – and myself – or else what's the point? It should be a series that can't be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself."

"Partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect."

Consider us intrigued...

Aaron Paul in Black Mirror season 6 Nick Wall/Netflix

How many episodes will there be in Black Mirror season 6?

Unlike the previous six-episode seasons, Black Mirror season 6 will consist of five episodes.

The story titles and synopses were recently revealed and they look as terrifying as usual. Here's what we've got to look forward to according to Netflix...

Joan is Awful: "An average woman is stunned to discover a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life — in which she is portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek Pinault."

Loch Henry:

Beyond the Sea:

Mazey Day:

Demon 79:

Black Mirror season 6 Netflix

Who is in the cast of Black Mirror season 6?

The cast is absolutely stacked, with plenty of A-list favourites set to bring the horrifying tales to life. Season 6 will star:

Aaron Paul

Anjana Vasan

Annie Murphy

Auden Thornton

Ben Barnes

Clara Rugaard

Daniel Portman

Danny Ramirez

David Shields

Himesh Patel

John Hannah

Josh Hartnett

Kate Mara

Michael Cera

Monica Dolan

Myha’la Herrold

Paapa Essiedu

Rob Delaney

Rory Culkin

Salma Hayek Pinault

Samuel Blenkin

Zazie Beetz

Black Mirror season 6: Salma Hayek Netflix

The story synopses give some clue as to who some of our cast are playing, with Hayek confirmed to be playing a version of herself. She stars alongside Annie Murphy and Michael Cera in Joan is Awful.

Aaron Paul, stars alongside Josh Hartnett and Kate Mara in Beyond the Sea, while Zazie Beetz stars in Mazey Day.

Black Mirror season 6 trailer:

The dramatic trailer for season 6 of Black Mirror was recently released.

Watch it below!

Black Mirror season 6 will be available to stream on Netflix in June 2023.

