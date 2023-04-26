Streaming giant Netflix has released a first look at the next instalment of Charlie Brooker's iconic series, revealing that the new season will be coming our way in June.

We've been waiting for a long time but Black Mirror season 6 is finally almost here!

The trailer begins with an eerie rendition of I Don't Want to Set the World on Fire, teasing: "You've been wondering, you've been waiting, you've been warned."

The season looks as horrifying as ever, with a star-studded cast including (deep breath): Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, David Shields, Himesh Patel and John Hannah.

Also... Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin and Zazie Beetz.

Brooker says the new season will be something new, explaining: "I've always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people – and myself – or else what's the point? It should be a series that can't be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself."

"Partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect."

He adds that he's even included some things he swore he'd never do - we'd expect nothing less.

Black Mirror season 5 premiered in June 2019, so it will be four years since the series was last on screens. As for what exactly we've got to look forward to, only time will tell.

Black Mirror season 6 will be available to stream on Netflix in June 2023.

