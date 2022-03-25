How to watch Belfast – is it streaming?

The film is based on Branagh's own experiences growing up in the eponymous Northern Irish capital in the late 1960s, and boasts a starry cast that includes Jamie Dornan, Dame Judi Dench, Caitríona Balfe, and Ciarán Hinds, alongside impressive newcomer Jude Hill.

Throughout the 2022 awards seasons, one of the most talked-about films has been Sir Kenneth Branagh's black and white coming of age tale Belfast, which has scored seven nominations at the 94th Academy Awards.

If you've heard all the hype but haven't been able to catch the film yourself yet, you might be wondering where you can watch it – read on for everything you need to know.

How to watch Belfast online

Good news – despite only being released in UK cinemas around two months ago (on 21st January 2022, to be precise) the film is already available to be viewed in the comfort of your own home.

It's available to rent in Ultra-HD on a range of Premium Video On Demand platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play and YouTube.

All those services are offering the film for £15.99, although it's possible that could come down in the coming weeks.

And if you're lucky, you might even be able to catch the film on the big screen still – with select cinemas around the country showing it, albeit not as regularly as earlier in the year.

Is Belfast available free on any streaming platforms?

Universal

No – at the time of writing Belfast is not available with any subscription streaming service, and can only be accessed if viewers pay a premium fee on the platforms listed above.

That being said, this will likely change at some point in the future – it's certainly not unheard of for awards-friendly films to show up on platforms such as Netflix or Amazon Prime Video a few months after release.

There's no confirmation at this stage if that will be the case for Belfast, but we'll post any updates here as and when we get them.

When is the Belfast DVD and Blu-ray release date?

For those who still like to purchase their favourite films on physical media, there's not too long to wait until the film is available to be added to your collection.

It will be available to buy on both Blu-ray and DVD from Monday 25th April and is already available to pre-order from a range of retailers including HMV and Amazon.

