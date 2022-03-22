This Is Going to Hurt didn't pull any punches in its first season (spoilers ahead!), ending on a particularly heartbreaking note after junior doctor Shruti (Ambika Mod in the This Is Going to Hurt cast ) died by suicide in devastating scenes.

Warning: this article contains a discussion of suicide and suicidal ideation that some readers may find distressing.

The BBC One comedy-drama is based on the memoir of the same name by former doctor Adam Kay, and tells the story of a junior doctor working in obstetrics and gynaecology in the NHS and whose personal life is crumbling under the weight of his hugely stressful career.

We've unpacked the This Is Going to Hurt ending here, but suffice to say that it concluded with Adam (Ben Whishaw) deciding to stay in the medical profession – in contrast to the real Adam Kay, on whom the show's character is based and who quit in real life in order to pursue his writing.

While no second season has been announced yet, given that This Is Going to Hurt is based on a true story it would make sense for Adam's storyline to continue and reflect the events of the real Adam's life, ending with his decision to leave the NHS and the medical profession.

Read on for everything we know about This Is Going to Hurt season 2.

Will there be a This Is Going to Hurt season 2?

The BBC hasn't yet announced if it will renew This Is Going to Hurt for a second season.

The season ended on an uplifting note, with Adam successfully delivering a baby in a car park before quipping: "Adam is a nice name."

The show's ending could mean that there will be no further instalments, but given the wealth of material creator and writer Adam Kay has to draw on, we wouldn't be surprised if the comedy-drama returned for a second season.

Who could star in This Is Going to Hurt season 2?

Following a couple of huge plot twists, it's unlikely that Adam's now-ex Harry (Rory Fleck Byrne) or Shruti (Ambika Mod) will return for a second season.

However, we would hopefully see the return of the rest of the main cast, including Ben Whishaw as Adam, Dame Harriet Walter as Veronique (Adam's mother), and Alex Jennings as hard-hearted hospital consultant Mr Lockhart.

Whishaw recently spoke to Radio Times magazine about how the series opened his eyes to the realities faced by health professionals.

“The thing that the show has done for me in terms of opening my eyes is just the sheer levels of exhaustion,” Whishaw said.

“It shouldn’t be shocking because it’s so obvious if you think about what these people are actually doing and dealing with every day. But I don’t think we’re encouraged to reflect on that. I think we take it for granted, actually."

Is there a This Is Going to Hurt season 2 trailer?

No, there's no trailer for This Is Going to Hurt season 2 as it hasn't yet been announced. We'll keep this page updated with any news.

The Samaritans are available 24/7 if you need to talk. You can contact them for free by calling 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or head to the website to find your nearest branch.

