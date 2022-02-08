The seven-part comedy-drama follows Adam (Whishaw), a junior doctor working on the obstetrics and gynaecology ward of a hospital and trying to juggle his unrelenting job with his crumbling personal life.

BBC One's This Is Going to Hurt premieres tonight (Tuesday 8th February), with Ben Whishaw starring in this adaptation of Adam Kay's best-selling book of the same name.

With stars such as Dame Harriet Walter, Alex Jennings and Kadiff Kirwan appearing in the upcoming series, as well as newcomer Ambika Mod, the medical memoir is set to be a show you won't want to miss.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of This Is Going to Hurt.

Ben Whishaw plays Adam Kay

Who is Adam? Adam is a junior doctor working on the obstetrics and gynaecology ward of a hospital. Trying to stay afloat in a non-stop system, Adam is trying his best to do good whilst dealing with his own pride, his flaws and his various shortcomings.

Where have I seen Ben Whishaw before? Ben Whishaw is a BAFTA and Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles in The Hollow Crown, Fargo, The Danish Girl, Cloud Atlas, The Lobster, A Very English Scandal, London Spy and Mary Poppins Returns. He is the voice of Paddington Bear in the Paddington films and appeared as Q in James Bond films Skyfall, Spectre and No Time to Die.

Ambika Mod plays Shruti

Who is Shruti? Shruti is a junior doctor and Senior House Office, which is a rank below Adam. She is fairly new to the Obs and Gynae ward at the hospital and while competent and intelligent, she's struggling with the realities of the job.

Where have I seen Ambika Mod before? Ambika Mod is a comedian who has previously appeared in Trying and The Mash Report.

Alex Jennings plays Mr Lockhart

Who is Mr Lockhart? Nigel Lockhart is the Chief Consultant in Obs and Gynae who gives Adam a hard time but is very invested in him.

Where have I seen Alex Jennings before? Alex Jennings is best known for playing Edward VIII in The Crown and for his roles in Victoria, A Very English Scandal, Small Axe, Unforgotten, Silk and Whitechapel. He also appeared in The Lady in the Van, Denial, Belle, The Queen and won Olivier Awards for his performances in West End productions of My Fair Lady, Peer Gynt and Too Clever by Half.

Michele Austin plays Tracy

Who is Tracy? Tracy is a confident, sharp-witted senior midwife who works alongside Adam and isn't afraid to remind him that she's been in the industry a lot longer than him.

Where have I seen Michele Austin before? Michele Austin is best known for playing PC Yvonne Hemmingway in The Bill and for roles in EastEnders, Meet the Richardsons, The Casual Vacancy, Silent Witness and Peep Show.

Hannah Onslow as Erika Van Hegen

Who is Erika Van Hegen? Erika is a pregnant woman who seeks medical advice from Adam.

Where have I seen Hannah Onslow before? Hannah Onslow has appeared in Call the Midwife and Ridley Road.

Dame Harriet Walter plays Veronique

Who is Veronique? Veronique is Adam's mother who has a fraught relationship with her son.

Where have I seen Dame Harriet Walter before? Dame Harriet Walter is an Olivier Award-winning actor who is best known for her roles in Sense and Sensibility, The Governess, Atonement, The Young Victoria, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and more recently, Rocketman and The Last Duel. She also starred in Law & Order: UK, Downton Abbey, London Spy, The Crown, Succession and Killing Eve.

Kadiff Kirwan plays Julian

Who is Julian? Julian is an ambitious registrar who has a rivalry with Adam.

Where have I seen Kadiff Kirwan before? Kadiff Kirwan made his TV debut in Call the Midwife before taking on roles in Chewing Gum, Black Mirror, Drifters, Fleabag, This Way Up, The Stranger, Inside No. 9 and Time. He is set to appear in upcoming film My Policeman.

Ashley McGuire plays Miss Houghton

Who is Miss Houghton? Miss Houghton is a consultant obstetrician at the hospital who becomes a no-nonsense mentor to Shruti.

Where have I seen Ashley McGuire before? Ashley McGuire is best known for playing Mandy Harris in This Country and Bev Slater in EastEnders, as well as her roles in Angela Black, Malory Towers, It's A Sin, Wanderlust, Man Down, Bridget Jones's Baby, Coronation Street and Derek.

Rory Fleck Byrne plays Harry

Who is Harry? Harry is Adam's boyfriend and a graphic designer. He's struggling to leave the party boy lifestyle behind and grow up.

Where have I seen Rory Fleck Byrne before? Rory Fleck Byrne has appeared in Damo and Ivor, Harlots, Ghosts, Death in Paradise, The Foreigner, Midsomer Murders and Vampire Academy.

Tom Durant-Pritchard plays Greg

Who is Greg? Greg is Adam's best friend from school and university. Due to Adam's busy schedule working for the NHS, Greg's plans with Adam tend to be cancelled last-minute.

Where have I seen Tom Durant-Pritchard before? Tom Durant-Pritchard has appeared in The Windsors, Feel Good, Holby City, Endeavour, The Crown, Taboo, Britain's Bloody Crown and Judy.

This Is Going to Hurt airs on BBC One at 9pm on Tuesday 8th February. While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

