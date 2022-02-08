The Radio Times logo

This Is Going to Hurt soundtrack: Every song in Ben Whishaw comedy drama

From The Chemical Brothers to The Maccabees, This Is Going to Hurt features some of the best of the noughties in its soundtrack.

This is Going to Hurt
Published: Tuesday, 8th February 2022 at 10:00 pm

BBC One's adaptation of This Is Going to Hurt – based on Adam Kay's best-selling book of the same name – arrived on BBC iPlayer today, with Ben Whishaw starring as a junior doctor working in the NHS.

While the seven-parter boasts terrific performances from its all-star cast, including Dame Harriet Walter, Ambika Mod and Alex Jennings, the comedy-drama also features a stellar soundtrack.

From Florence + the Machine and The Libertines, to original songs from Pulp's Jarvis Cocker, there are a number of ear-worms you're bound to recognise while you binge your way through the boxset.

Here's a list of the songs that feature in This Is Going to Hurt.

Episode 1

Nobody But Me – The Human Beinz
Adam walking through the hospital

Kiss with a Fist – Florence + the Machine
Adam receives a call on his beeper

2 Wicky – Hooverphonic
Adam leaves the hospital

The Tearjerker Returns – Chilly Gonzales & Jarvis Cocker
Adam performs the Caesarian

The State We're In – The Chemical Brothers
Adam goes to the strip club

Episode 2

Trouble – Ray LaMontagne
Beginning of the episode

Music When the Lights Go Out – The Libertines
Adam goes to bed

Everything I Am Is Yours – Villagers
Adam leaves the hospital

Episode 3

House of Cards – Radiohead
Adam returns home after dinner with his mother

Let's Dance – M. Ward
Adam and Harry go to bed

The Tearjerker Returns – Chilly Gonzales & Jarvis Cocker
Shruti leaves the hospital

My Autumn's Done Come – Lee Hazlewood
Adam and Harry speak outside the church

Episode 4

Toothpaste Kisses – The Maccabees
The doctors get ready for work

Three Little Birds – Bob Marley & The Wailers
Ms Houghton sings

House of Jealous Lovers – The Rapture
Adam and Harry go clubbing

The Way I Feel Inside – The Zombies
Adam and Harry dance

This Is Going to Hurt airs every Tuesday at 9pm on BBC One, with all seven episodes available to stream on BBC iPlayer now. 

