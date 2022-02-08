While the seven-parter boasts terrific performances from its all-star cast, including Dame Harriet Walter, Ambika Mod and Alex Jennings, the comedy-drama also features a stellar soundtrack.

BBC One's adaptation of This Is Going to Hurt – based on Adam Kay's best-selling book of the same name – arrived on BBC iPlayer today, with Ben Whishaw starring as a junior doctor working in the NHS.

From Florence + the Machine and The Libertines, to original songs from Pulp's Jarvis Cocker, there are a number of ear-worms you're bound to recognise while you binge your way through the boxset.

Here's a list of the songs that feature in This Is Going to Hurt.

Episode 1

Nobody But Me – The Human Beinz

Adam walking through the hospital

Kiss with a Fist – Florence + the Machine

Adam receives a call on his beeper

2 Wicky – Hooverphonic

Adam leaves the hospital

The Tearjerker Returns – Chilly Gonzales & Jarvis Cocker

Adam performs the Caesarian

The State We're In – The Chemical Brothers

Adam goes to the strip club

Episode 2

Trouble – Ray LaMontagne

Beginning of the episode

Music When the Lights Go Out – The Libertines

Adam goes to bed

Everything I Am Is Yours – Villagers

Adam leaves the hospital

Episode 3

House of Cards – Radiohead

Adam returns home after dinner with his mother

Let's Dance – M. Ward

Adam and Harry go to bed

The Tearjerker Returns – Chilly Gonzales & Jarvis Cocker

Shruti leaves the hospital

My Autumn's Done Come – Lee Hazlewood

Adam and Harry speak outside the church

Episode 4

Toothpaste Kisses – The Maccabees

The doctors get ready for work

Three Little Birds – Bob Marley & The Wailers

Ms Houghton sings

House of Jealous Lovers – The Rapture

Adam and Harry go clubbing

The Way I Feel Inside – The Zombies

Adam and Harry dance

This Is Going to Hurt airs every Tuesday at 9pm on BBC One, with all seven episodes available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.