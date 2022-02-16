This Is Going to Hurt's Michele Austin has spoken about the complaint plot twist of episode 5, revealing that she didn't see it coming herself.

While Adam's patient Erika eventually drops the complaint she makes about him in This Is Going to Hurt, we learn in the fifth episode that a colleague of his has made an anonymous complaint to the General Medical Council, and while Adam eventually concludes that it's Shruti who sent it, midwife Tracy (Michele Austin) reveals that it was actually her.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, Austin said: "I loved it when I got to reading it. It sort of makes sense because the most important thing to her is the safety of her patients.

"I think she does like Adam, it's not that she reports him because she doesn't like him, she reports him because she wants him to be a better doctor. And I think that's the important thing for her – it's really about the running of the ward.

"I suppose if you really think about it, it's like what he says in episode 1, it's the only department where you start off with one patient and then end up with two. You've got the health of two people at their most vulnerable, you know, the pregnant mother and the newborn baby."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

She continued: "So yeah, I didn't see it coming. I love that it was her because it's kind of complex. It's nice when people go, "*gasp* Tracy!" because it's unexpected. Yeah. I love that about it. And I, too, was a bit shocked."

This Is Going to Hurt continues Tuesdays at 9pm on BBC One and is available to stream in its entirety on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features.