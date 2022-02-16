This Is Going to Hurt fans praise "funny, thought-provoking" episode 2

Fans of the series, which is based on Adam Kay's book of the same name , took to Twitter to deliver their verdict on the episode, with many praising Whishaw for his "brilliant" acting.

BBC One's This Is Going to Hurt continued last night as junior doctor Adam (Ben Whishaw) dealt with the fallout after Erika's (Hannah Onslow) risky operation – and viewers have declared that the follow-up episode definitely lived up to the comedy-drama's fantastic premiere.

"A perfect mix of humour and trauma depicting the massive strain on NHS staff - so well acted by Ben Whishaw," one viewer wrote. "How scary to expect medical staff to function under such strain."

Another fan described the show as "excellent", adding: "Brilliant script and brilliant acting," while someone else wrote: "The book is fantastic and normally a TV series lacks the brilliance of a book but this is just as funny, powerful and brilliant."

Others described This Is Going to Hurt as "funny and thought-provoking" whilst commenting again on Whishaw's "great" performance.

The seven-part series stars Whishaw as Adam, a junior doctor trying to juggle the huge responsibility of his job with his crumbling romantic life and damaged mental health whilst training senior house office Shruti (Ambika Mod).

This Is Going to Hurt continues on Tuesday at 9pm on BBC One, while all episodes are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

