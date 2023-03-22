Each of the dramas has six nominations across the BAFTA Television Awards and BAFTA Television Craft Awards, including The Responder being up for Best Drama as well as both leading actors, Ben Whishaw and Martin Freeman , being nominated for Best Actor. The Adam Kay adaptation series is also up for the award for Best Mini-series, as well as Kay himself being nominated for Best Writer.

The nominations for the BAFTA TV Awards 2023 are in and scooping many of the nominations this year are two of the BBC's standout dramas: The Responder and This Is Going to Hurt .

A first-time nominee that may come as a surprise to many is Cillian Murphy, who has finally been nominated for his performance in Peaky Blinders as Tommy Shelby. He is in the running for Best Lead Actor alongside Whishaw and Freeman, as well as Chaske Spencer for The English, Gary Oldman for Slow Horses and Taron Egerton for Black Bird. Similarly, Daniel Radcliffe has also been nominated for his first BAFTA TV award for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Battling it out for the coveted award of Best Drama series alongside The Responder are a slew of some of the year's best watches, including Sharon Horgan's Bad Sisters, Sherwood and Somewhere Boy, while international nominations include The Bear, The White Lotus, Pachinko, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Wednesday and Oussekine.

But that's not all. The awards nominations for this year are jam-packed full of talent, so read on for the full list of nominees.

BAFTA TV Awards 2023 nominations: Full list of talented nominees

Comedy Entertainment Programme

Friday Night Live (Channel 4)

The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

Taskmaster (Channel 4)

Would I Lie to You? (BBC One)

Current Affairs

Afghanistan: No Country for Women: Exposure (ITV1)

Children of the Taliban (Channel 4)

The Crossing: Exposure (ITV1)

Mariupol: The People’s Story – Panorama (BBC One)

Daytime

The Chase (ITV1)

The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit (BBC One)

Scam Interceptors (BBC One)

Drama Series

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

The Responder (BBC One)

Sherwood (BBC One)

Somewhere Boy (Channel 4)

Entertainment Performance

Big Zuu – Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave)

Claudia Winkleman – The Traitors (BBC One)

Lee Mack – The 1% Club (ITV1)

Mo Gilligan – The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan (Channel 4)

Rosie Jones – Rosie Jones’s Trip Hazard (Channel 4)

Sue Perkins – Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal (Netflix)

Entertainment Programme

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)

Later … With Jools Holland: Jools's 30th Birthday Bash (BBC Two)

The Masked Singer (ITV)

Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)

Factual Series

Jeremy Kyle Show: Death on Daytime (Channel 4)

Libby, Are You Home Yet? (Sky Crime)

Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi (Netflix)

Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing (ITV1)

Features

Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave)

Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back at Xmas (Channel 4)

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live (ITV1)

The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan (BBC Two)

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

Daisy May Cooper – Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

Diane Morgan – Cunk on Earth (BBC Two)

Lucy Beaumont – Meet the Richardsons (Dave)

Natasia Demetriou – Ellie & Natasia (BBC Three)

Siobhán McSweeney – Derry Girls (Channel 4)

Taj Atwal – Hullraisers (Channel 4)

International

The Bear (Disney+)

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Oussekine (Itineraire)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)

Leading Actor

Ben Whishaw – This Is Going to Hurt (BBC One)

Chaske Spencer – The English (BBC Two)

Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders (BBC One)

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Martin Freeman – The Responder (BBC One)

Taron Egerton – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Leading Actress

Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie Too (Sky Atlantic)

Imelda Staunton – The Crown (Netflix)

Kate Winslet – I Am Ruth (Channel 4)

Maxine Peake – Anne (Channel 4)

Sarah Lancashire – Julia (Sky Atlantic)

Vicky McClure – Without Sin (ITVX)

Live Event

Concert for Ukraine (ITV1)

Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace (BBC One)

The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II (BBC One)

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Jon Pointing – Big Boys (Channel 4)

Joseph Gilgun – Brassic (Sky Max)

Lenny Rush – Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (Disney+)

Stephen Merchant – The Outlaws (BBC One)

Mini-series

A Spy Among Friends (ITVX)

Mood (BBC Three)

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe (ITV1)

This Is Going to Hurt (BBC One)

News Coverage

BBC News at 10: Russia Invades Ukraine (BBC One)

Channel 4 News: Live in Kyiv (Channel 4)

Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview (ITV1)

Reality & Constructed Factual

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams (BBC One)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (BBC Three)

The Traitors (BBC One)

We Are Black and British (BBC Two)

Scripted Comedy

Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

Big Boys (Channel 4)

Derry Girls (Channel 4)

Ghosts (BBC One)

Short Form Programme

Always, Asifa (Together TV)

Biscuitland (All 4)

How to Be a Person (E4)

Kingpin Cribs (YouTube/Channel 4)

Single Documentary

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes (Sky Documentaries)

Escape from Kabul Airport (BBC Two)

Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story (BBC Two)

The Real Mo Farah (BBC One)

Single Drama

I Am Ruth (Channel 4)

The House (Netflix)

Life and Death in the Warehouse (BBC Three)

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty (BBC One)

EastEnders (BBC One)

Emmerdale (ITV1)

Specialist Factual

Aids: The Unheard Tapes (BBC Two)

The Green Planet (BBC One)

How to Survive a Dictator with Munya Chawawa (Channel 4)

Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone (BBC iPlayer)

Sport

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (BBC One)

UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 (BBC One)

Wimbledon 2022 (BBC One)

Supporting Actor

Adeel Akhtar – Sherwood (BBC One)

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Josh Finan – The Responder (BBC One)

Salim Daw – The Crown (Netflix)

Samuel Bottomley – Somewhere Boy (Channel 4)

Will Sharpe – The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)

Supporting Actress

Adelayo Adedayo – The Responder (BBC One)

Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Fiona Shaw – Andor (Disney Plus)

Jasmine Jobson – Top Boy (Netflix)

Lesley Manville – Sherwood (BBC One)

Saffron Hocking – Top Boy (Netflix)

