The actor is taking on the role of American theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer in Nolan's upcoming film, which looks at his life and career – particularly his creation of the atomic bomb during World War II.

Cillian Murphy has swapped his Tommy Shelby flat cap for a fedora in brand new images of the Peaky Blinders star as the titular physicist in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer .

Ahead of the drama's 2023 release, Total Film shared several first-look and behind the scenes images of Murphy in action, including a scene between J Robert Oppenheimer and his wife Kitty, played by The English's Emily Blunt.

We also get a closer look at Murphy as the Manhattan Project lead as he takes part in what appears to be a hearing and climbs up a structure.

One of the images on Total Film's Instagram also gives fans a first look at Robert Downey Jr as Lewis Strauss, chairman of the US Atomic Energy Commission who worked closely with Oppenheimer as the director of the Manhattan Project.

The upcoming film, which is based on Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin's American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer, will mark Nolan's sixth project with Murphy, who has appeared in Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises and Dunkirk.

Oppenheimer is also set to feature Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine and Sir Kenneth Branagh in roles.

Universal released the first trailer for Oppenheimer back in July, teasing Murphy in the dark biopic.

Oppenheimer will be released in cinemas on the 21st July 2023. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

