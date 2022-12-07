The BBC hit series aired its final episode in April this year after six seasons. Ever since they first appeared on our screens in 2013, Tommy Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy, and his family captivated the imagination of viewers.

Peaky Blinders may be gone from our TV screens for good, but with a movie spin-off confirmed and talk of more to come, fans of the show are staying local to the Shelbys.

Set in Birmingham after the First World War, the show follows Tommy and his brothers Arthur (Paul Anderson) and John (Joe Cole). They fought in the war and return to take over the family business which has been run by their aunt Polly (the late Helen McCrory) in their absence. With Tommy's fearlessness, ambition and intelligence, the family are soon more successful than ever, and find themselves facing new challenges in the ever-changing illegal branches of their business.

The plot is full of twists and turns that have viewers on the edge of their seats, but the world that creator Steven Knight constructed captivated the imagination of fans, from the whiskey drinking to the flat caps and haircuts.

If there's someone in your life that loves Peaky Blinders, we've got you covered this present-giving season. Here's our list of the best Peaky Blinders-themed gifts to buy this Christmas.

Best Peaky Blinders gifts for Christmas 2022

Peaky Blinders — The Rise experience

Camden Market

The Peaky Blinders experience has now extended its opening until May 2023, so now is a great time to get tickets for yourself or as a gift.

Peaky Blinders — The Rise allows you to step into the world of the TV show where, in the Camden Garrison, you help decide the future of the Peaky Blinders as they try and expand into London. Chat with Arthur at the pub, attend family meetings, talk over business with Tommy in his office and keep an eye out for enemies of the Shelbys during this immersive evening.

Buy tickets for the Peaky Blinders — The Rise experience at LOVEtheatre

Peaky Blinders Board Game

John Lewis

Players can get involved in the tactics of running their own gang (only without the violence) in 1920s Birmingham with this Peaky Blinders Board game. You can improve your chances of winning using intelligence, strength and personal charisma.

We really like that this multi-player game lets you create your own network to develop relationships and trust, invest in things like rum and horse racing, and come head-to-head with your biggest competitor around the table.

Buy the Peaky Blinders Board Game at John Lewis

Peaky Blinders Essential Shelby Collection

Boots

Few other moments in TV or film have had such an impact on men's fashion and style as Peaky Blinders. Suddenly, not only were the flat caps and waistcoats worn by the Shelbys booming in popularity, but you couldn't leave your house without seeing someone sporting the Peaky Blinders haircut.

If you have someone in your life who loves the gang's style, this would make an incredible gift. The grooming kit includes a body wash, face wash, post-shave balm, hair wax, soap, comb and bottle opener.

Buy the Peaky Blinders Essential Shelby Collection at Boots

The Official Peaky Blinders Cookbook

Amazon

Cooking might not be the first thing that springs to mind when you think of Peaky Blinders, but if you've got a foodie in your life whose a fan of the show, this could be the perfect gift.

This cookbook gives an insight into the hearty food eaten in the inter-war years through the lens of the hit series. You'll begin round the family table at Watery Lane with recipes like warming vegetable and barley soup with Alfie Solomon's Soda Bread. As the Shelby family's circumstances change, so does the food they eat, and you find recipes for grilled oysters with a Parmesan crumb and sloe gin jelly fit for the Eden Club.

Buy the Official Peaky Blinders Cookbook at Amazon

Peaky Blinders 1,000 Piece Puzzle

WHSmith

Christmas is the perfect time for puzzles. When else are you stuck at home with no friends around and no work to do?

This Peaky Blinders puzzle comes in 1,000 pieces, with a design that includes Tommy, Polly and Arthur surrounded by their iconic accessories. It also comes in a briefcase design to helpfully keep all the pieces together.

Buy the Peaky Blinders 1,000 Piece Puzzle at WHSmith

Sadler's Peaky Blinders Irish Whiskey and Flat Cap

Selfridges

There's no getting around it — the Peaky Blinders love their whiskey. In fact it was one of the most surprising elements of the final series when Tommy gave up drinking, even if it didn't last all that long.

With this set you get a bottle of blended Irish Whiskey, distilled in County Cork. The whiskey is triple distilled and finished in bourbon barrels for depth and complexity of flavour. It also comes with a signature Peaky Blinders flat cap, worn by members of the Shelby family and their gang in the series. Whilst (thankfully!) the cap doesn't come with the razor blade which is frequently used by Tommy and the boys, it does come with a razor pin badge so wearers can identify themselves as a fan of the show.

Buy Sadler's Peaky Blinders Irish Whisky and Flat Cap at Selfridges

Peaky Blinders: The Real Story by Carl Chinn

Waterstones

The Peaky Blinders may be fictional, but the characters and plot do have roots in historical fact. In this Sunday Times best-seller, social historian Carl Chinn unpacks the true story of illegal bookmakers operating in Birmingham in the inter-war period, including Chinn's own great grandfather.

The book adds fascinating context to Tommy Shelby's world and shines light on the activities of the real Birmingham gang, as well as the violent warfare that took place between real men who appear in the series like Billy Kimber, Alfie Solomon and Darby Sabini.

Buy Peaky Blinders: The Real Story by Carl Chinn at Waterstones

Peaky Blinders Quotes Poster

Etsy/ZeroThreeDesign

Whether it's Thomas Shelby, Polly Grey or Alfie Solomon, the characters in Peaky Blinders have some pretty memorable lines - and this poster from Etsy has some of the best of them.

Making a great gift, this poster comes in a wide range of sizes including A5, A4 and A3. You can choose from white text on a black background or black text on a white background, to make this a great addition to any bedroom or living room.

Buy the Peaky Blinders Quotes Poster from Etsy

