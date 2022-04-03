Peaky Blinders season 6 ending explained

Laura McKee aka Captain Swing arrives at The Garrison with a group of IRA soldiers to murder Arthur, but he's ready for them, with Charlie Strong, Jesus and another in tow. After a shootout in the shadowy mists, Arthur employs mustard gas to weaken Laura to the point of death, before delivering the fatal shot.

'Black Cat' Billy Grade is shot dead by Duke, before banishing Finn from the Shelby family, in turn birthing a new feud.

By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy

But the night does not pan out as the Peakys' enemies had planned.

Meanwhile, Arthur pulls up a chair at The Garrison, where he claims he will be drinking champagne with his wife Linda, leaving him vulnerable to attack.

While Tommy is hurtling towards his meeting with Michael, Duke, Isiah, Finn, Billy and various other Peakys descend upon Tommy's house to remove the bodies buried on the grounds before the contractors move in, and collect various others items and documents.

The Peaky Blinders season 6 finale commences with Michael being released from prison in Boston, courtesy of mobster Jack Nelson , on the condition that he will kill Tommy . Meanwhile, the Shelby patriarch is getting all of his ducks in a row for the final leg of his business arrangement – a trip to Canada to collect $5 million for the heroin shipment – and his subsequent death, which Arthur learns of after stealing the keys to his safe.

Polly Gray (Helen McCrory) is finally avenged BBC

"Rest in peace Pol," he says.

The finale wraps up with Michael and Tommy coming face to face. The pair exit the bar, on their way to complete the deal, but before they head off Michael claims that he has left his cigarettes inside and slips off to collect them. We know that it's all part of his grand plan and while he's back inside, the vehicle explodes, the windows blazing orange behind him.

But unbeknownst to Michael, the ever-reliable Johnny Dogs had switched the bomb, leaving Tommy unscathed and free to traverse his road to redemption once again. The same cannot be said for Michael, however, who suffers a bullet to the head from Tommy.

Michael Gray (Finn Cole) meets his maker BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd./Robert Viglasky

A short time later, in swaggers Alfie Solomons, loquacious as ever, babbling on about a wedding and elephants and God knows what else to confirm his stake in the heroin operation. And with that, Tommy travels home to bid his family farewell, before heading out on his own once again.

What happened to Tommy Shelby and his health condition?

Time hops forward one month, where we meet Tommy inside a caravan at an undisclosed location, filled with pictures of his loved ones and various trinkets. He loads his gun and holds it to his head, set to pull the trigger when Ruby appears to him.

"You must live," she says. Ruby also informs Tommy that he is not sick, contrary to what he believes, and a newspaper clipping from the charred remains of the fire confirms that he is not due to dying anytime soon – although the argument made by many, repeatedly, is that he is already deceased.

The tuberculoma was a total fabrication.

Sir Oswald Mosley and Lady Diana Mitford appear to have concocted a lie to fool Tommy BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd/Robert Viglasky

The doctor who had informed him of his faux fate is, in fact, a Nazi who runs in circles with Sir Oswald Mosley and Diana Mitford.

Tommy confronts him, the pair exchange words, and we brace ourselves for his death. But it does not come.

The head of the Shelby clan is, it appears, a changed man.

The episode wraps up with his caravan set ablaze as instructed, signalling a new chapter in Tommy's life as we head into the feature film.

Advertisement

By order of the Peaky F**king Blinders, Tommy will live on.