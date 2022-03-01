The final season of Peaky Blinders finally arrived on BBC One on Sunday.

Elsewhere in the episode, Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) had a tense reunion with estranged cousin Michael Gray (Finn Cole) in 1933, five years after Michael swore to wreak vengeance on Tommy for the death of Polly.

Tommy tried to do business with Michael and his boss, Jack Nelson – also referred to as 'Uncle Jack'.

So, who is this new character and who will play him in the show?

Here is everything you need to know about Jack Nelson in Peaky Blinders.

Who is Jack Nelson in Peaky Blinders season 6?

James Frecheville makes his debut in Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 2, Black Shirt

Jack Nelson is the powerful uncle of Gina Gray (Anya Taylor-Joy) and is the boss of her husband Michael Gray in the United States.

He is known in the show for his political connections and large import and export business.

Referred to as 'Uncle Jack' in the season 6 premiere, Tommy Shelby met up with associates of Jack Nelson about a potential business opportunity in the aftermath of prohibition ending in the United States.

After the talks went down badly, Tommy tricked Michael into carrying opium and then tipped off the police, landing his cousin in prison.

Hollywood star Anya Taylor-Joy is back as Gina Gray - Jack Nelson's niece

Tommy approached Gina with an offer for business with Jack Nelson but got rejected.

However, Tommy threatened to do business with Nelson’s rivals instead – including the Solomons family in the US.

Visiting Michael at the end of the episode, Tommy revealed that Jack, his wife, mistress, friend and son of President Roosevelt and Gina would all be heading to London to do business, leaving Michael enraged.

Tommy had previously teased that Jack’s high-society connections and hidden past have made him an influential figure who needs to keep a clean public image.

Who portrays Jack Nelson in Peaky Blinders season 6?

James Frecheville has joined the cast of Peaky Blinders season 6

Australian actor James Frecheville portrays Jack Nelson in Peaky Blinders season 6.

The 30-year-old actor is best known for his lead role as Joshua "J" Cody in the Australian crime film Animal Kingdom.

Coincidentally, Michael Gray actor Finn Cole portrays the same character in the television adaptation of the series.

Frecheville’s other major film roles were in the 2018 film Black ’47 and The Stanford Prison Experiment.

Television roles have included Nick in BBC/Netflix drama Requiem and as Christian Talbot in the BBC/Amazon Studios series The Pursuit of Love.

We're sure he will fight right in with the Peaky Blinders cast.

What will happen in Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 2?

Tom Hardy returns as Alfie Solomons in the new episode

Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 2 is titled ‘Black Shirt’ and features a number of character returns and debuts.

The official plot synopsis reads: “Tommy gets involved in a power game with fascists, freedom fighters and Boston gangsters.

“As the players plan to double cross him, Tommy visits an old ally in Camden.”

The episode sees the return of Tom Hardy as Alfie Solomons and Sam Claflin as Sir Oswald Mosley, the latter now joined by Amber Anderson as Mosley's lover and future wife, Diana Mitford.

We can’t wait to see what lies in store!

Peaky Blinders airs on BBC One on Sundays at 9pm and is available to catch up on iPlayer now. Check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV guide.

