But it's not all doom and gloom, as we saw in the Peaky Blinders season 5 finale when Alfie Solomons (Tom Hardy) was brought back from the dead – a move which was met by whoops and cheers from viewers.

Peaky Blinders is partial to yanking the rug out from under your feet. Remember when John Shelby (Joe Cole) was gunned down outside his own home in the opening episode of season 4? Or when Tommy's wife Grace (Annabelle Wallis) was killed in season 3 after she was caught by a bullet that had Tommy's name on it?

He'd taken a gunshot to the face from Tommy (Cillian Murphy) during an altercation on a beach in Margate and was presumed dead, but we later learned that Alfie was very much alive and still residing in the English coastal town.

He had written Tommy a letter, in a drug-addled state, to ask about the welfare of his dog, which prompted the Shelby patriarch to journey to Margate to request that he assist him in his plot to assassinate fascist politician Sir Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin), which he agreed to for a princely sum.

And it's been confirmed that Alfie will feature in season 6, which makes its debut on Sunday 27th February at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

On what to expect from the Jewish gangster in the upcoming episodes, Knight told RadioTimes.com, "Chaos," adding: "I think it's difficult to explain without giving stuff away, but we might find Alfie in a position not quite as strong as he normally is. And the question is, can he build himself back up?"

Asked if it was always the plan to bring the character back, Knight said: "It seemed ripe for Alfie not to be around but Tom loves the character. A lot. And so basically, we can't kill him."

Advertisement

But will that change in the show's final run? With Mosley still at large and multiple other threats at play, season 6 is shaping up to be the deadliest yet.