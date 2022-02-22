While very little has been revealed about Graham's new character, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has said that he hopes fans will "be surprised" by the role.

The sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders premieres this weekend on BBC One, with the new episodes set to see the return of our favourite characters as well as a few fresh faces – including none other than Help and Line of Duty star Stephen Graham.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, Knight teased Graham's upcoming debut.

"I hope they'll be surprised. What I can say, he's from Liverpool," he said.

"And he's speaking in his own accent, which I think Stephen enjoyed."

Since Graham was announced as a new cast member for season 6, fans of the crime drama have been guessing who his character might be – with some even thinking he might be playing Chicago criminal Al Capone, a role he played in Boardwalk Empire.

However, with the teaser trailer showing Graham speaking in his native Liverpudlian accent (and Knight recently confirming this), we know that can't be the case.

With Tom Hardy set to return as mobster Alfie Solomons, perhaps Graham may be playing an associate of his? Or perhaps he's one of Oswald Mosley's (Sam Claflin) unlikely supporters?

While we don't know much about Graham's character, we do know that Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby will be returning for the Peaky Blinders film alongside Paul Anderson, who plays his brother Arthur.

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

Peaky Blinders returns to BBC One at 9pm on Sunday 27th February 2022. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.