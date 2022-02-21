Peaky Blinders creator confirms Tommy Shelby will appear in movie

Knight has said that Murphy, who has played lead Tommy Shelby since the show premiered back in 2013, will reprise his iconic role in the show's upcoming film.

While the upcoming sixth season of Peaky Blinders may be its last, the Birmingham-based gang will be back in a stand-alone film – as will Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby, creator Steven Knight has confirmed.

When asked whether Tommy and his brother Arthur would still feature in the Peaky Blinders world after season 6, Knight told Digital Spy: "It's impossible to say yet. But the film – yes.

"We're going to make a film – a feature film – which will move the world on, and then once we've moved the world on into the Second World War, we'll see where that takes us."

He continued: "It's now a situation where the world... you know, around the world, the Peaky world, it's got so much energy, and so much following, and such a huge fanbase, that you think, 'Well, let's just carry on.' So we do."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Murphy had previously appeared to play down talk of a Peaky Blinders movie, saying: “Mmm, talk. I’m open to ideas. I think [Steven] wants to, but I haven’t read anything.”

On the casting for the film, Knight added that there are "so many great actors" he is already in conversation with, however he does want to keep "surprising" viewers by breaking new talent.

Advertisement

The upcoming season will see Sam Claflin, Sophie Rundle, Natasha O'Keeffe, Tom Hardy and Anya Taylor-Joy reprise their roles, while Stephen Graham and Conrad Khan join the cast as new characters.