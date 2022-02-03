The sixth and final season gets underway on BBC One later this month after a lengthy delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, pitting Birmingham gangster Tommy Shelby (Murphy) against fascist politician Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin).

Cillian Murphy has cast doubt on his involvement in a Peaky Blinders movie, implying that he's yet to sign on to any follow-up to the original series.

The upcoming episodes are also notable for adding acclaimed actor Stephen Graham to the cast in an undisclosed role, as well as seeing the return of A-list talent Tom Hardy (Venom) and Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit).

In an interview with Esquire ahead of the launch, Murphy was pressed on talk of a Peaky Blinders movie, which was first confirmed by creator Steven Knight just over a year ago.

“Mmm, talk,” said Murphy. “I’m open to ideas. I think [Steven] wants to, but I haven’t read anything.”

More recently, Knight has suggested a Peaky Blinders movie could start filming as early as next year, and confirmed he plans to take the story into the Second World War – further than originally intended.

"I just think the energy that is out there in the world for this, I want to keep it going, and I want to see how this can progress beyond that... I think of this sixth series as the end of the beginning," the screenwriter told Empire magazine.

Despite Knight's prior assurances that he has no intention of killing off Tommy Shelby and that the film would see Murphy return, that now seems less certain in light of the actor's latest comments.

In the same Esquire interview, he joked that he was finally "free" of his contractual obligations to Peaky Blinders and would "gladly never" again sport Shelby's distinctive hairstyle.

“We’ll see," he added, while discussing the prospect of reprising the iconic role.

Of course, Murphy could simply be keeping his cards close to his chest, given the level of secrecy that currently surrounds the supposed feature film follow-up to Peaky Blinders.

